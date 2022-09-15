Give the St. Louis Cardinals credit — they can chase a playoff spot and help Albert Pujols make history at the same time. The Cards face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with the Milwaukee Brewers at a safe distance in the NL Central. St. Louis holds a 7.5-game lead over their counterparts, with the Brew Crew far more focused at securing the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.

