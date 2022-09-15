Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Albert Pujols watch: Cardinals change entire lineup to aid chase for 700
Give the St. Louis Cardinals credit — they can chase a playoff spot and help Albert Pujols make history at the same time. The Cards face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with the Milwaukee Brewers at a safe distance in the NL Central. St. Louis holds a 7.5-game lead over their counterparts, with the Brew Crew far more focused at securing the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.
