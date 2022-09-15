Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party
WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
WTVQ
Officials hold town halls on foster care system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
WKYT 27
Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington PAL and other community leaders joined forces to put on a block party on Charles Avenue, which came after a violent stretch in Lexington. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now.
WTVQ
Annual Spoonbread Festival returns to Berea
BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- The 26th annual Spoonbread Festival continued this weekend in Berea. The three-day event pays tribute to spoonbread, which is native bread made in the city. The festival includes live music, street entertainment, a dog show, car shows, hot air balloons, and more than 146 vendors. “Spoonbread was...
WKYT 27
Lexington attorney, former councilman says city’s public safety is ‘in crisis’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington attorney, and former councilman, is raising red flags after hearing claims that Lexington’s E-911 center is facing staffing challenges. Monday, the FOP told WKYT the Lexington Police Department was down 115 officers. Chief Lawrence Weathers says the number is actually in the 80s because some new cadets are in training.
WTVQ
Annual Nature Hop gets community outside
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The city of Lexington brought back its September tradition of a Nature Hop. Put on by the Division of Environmental Services, the fifth annual nature hop included several events throughout the day. It’s goal was to get people into the outdoor green spaces the city has to offer.
WTVQ
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
WKYT 27
Homeowner woken up to crews battling vehicle fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was jolted awake Sunday afternoon when firefighters knocked on his door to tell him his vehicle was on fire. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday along Daniel Court. Firefighters believe the fire started in the engine. No injuries were reported.
WKYT 27
Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What happens when you call 911 for help and no one answers?. Ring-time data obtained through an open records request show many calls are taking more than two minutes to be answered. In all of 2019, just five calls had ring times of more than two...
WTVQ
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
WTVQ
Non-profit raises money for services through Touch-A-Truck
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were at Kroger Field today, not for football, but for it’s annual Touch-A-Truck event. The event is a fundraiser for the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass and helps provide money for their services and other equipment. The non profit specializes in programs...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody in Lexington
UPDATE (9/18/22) Inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the Lexington Division of Community Corrections’ custody, according to Community Corrections. Major Matt Lemonds says with assistance from the Lexington Police Department, Collins was placed back into our custody early Sunday. Collins had failed to return from a court ordered...
WTVQ
Questions answered, first set of data on Flock cameras
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has been answering many questions from the public about the 25 license plate readers, called Flock cameras, being used around the city. Since the cameras were installed on March 22, many people in the community have spoken out saying they feel their privacy is being invaded and wondering if it’s making a difference in fighting crime in the city.
wnky.com
Trooper Daniel Priddy receives state recognition for public affairs work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy has been recognized by the state for his hard work in our community. He was awarded the state’s Public Affairs Officer of the Year at the Sworn Awards ceremony in Lexington. He’s only been a public affairs officer for three years.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
WTVQ
Owingsville man wins $777K from scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Owingsville man has won $777,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. The man, who asked to remain anonymous, stopped by Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast last week when he bought a $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery. He later scratched the ticket and realized he matched the number 26 on the last row.
WTVQ
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police searching for escaped inmate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
