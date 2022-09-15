ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party

WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Officials hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Annual Spoonbread Festival returns to Berea

BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- The 26th annual Spoonbread Festival continued this weekend in Berea. The three-day event pays tribute to spoonbread, which is native bread made in the city. The festival includes live music, street entertainment, a dog show, car shows, hot air balloons, and more than 146 vendors. “Spoonbread was...
BEREA, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

Annual Nature Hop gets community outside

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The city of Lexington brought back its September tradition of a Nature Hop. Put on by the Division of Environmental Services, the fifth annual nature hop included several events throughout the day. It’s goal was to get people into the outdoor green spaces the city has to offer.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Homeowner woken up to crews battling vehicle fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was jolted awake Sunday afternoon when firefighters knocked on his door to tell him his vehicle was on fire. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday along Daniel Court. Firefighters believe the fire started in the engine. No injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
GEORGETOWN, KY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WTVQ

Non-profit raises money for services through Touch-A-Truck

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were at Kroger Field today, not for football, but for it’s annual Touch-A-Truck event. The event is a fundraiser for the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass and helps provide money for their services and other equipment. The non profit specializes in programs...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody in Lexington

UPDATE (9/18/22) Inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the Lexington Division of Community Corrections’ custody, according to Community Corrections. Major Matt Lemonds says with assistance from the Lexington Police Department, Collins was placed back into our custody early Sunday. Collins had failed to return from a court ordered...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Questions answered, first set of data on Flock cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has been answering many questions from the public about the 25 license plate readers, called Flock cameras, being used around the city. Since the cameras were installed on March 22, many people in the community have spoken out saying they feel their privacy is being invaded and wondering if it’s making a difference in fighting crime in the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Owingsville man wins $777K from scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Owingsville man has won $777,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. The man, who asked to remain anonymous, stopped by Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast last week when he bought a $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery. He later scratched the ticket and realized he matched the number 26 on the last row.
OWINGSVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police searching for escaped inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
LEXINGTON, KY

