ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum finally completed ‘The Merge’

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00boId_0hwzqLLS00
It's happening!. Unsplash

The Merge is finally upon us. But before diving into the dramatic changes that may or may not come with it however, it’s probably good to know what exactly it is.

The Merge, in this case, refers to a long-gestating effort to change the fundamentals of how the cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is mined, minted, and traded on the blockchain. This years-in-the-making project primarily seeks to address the longstanding critique regarding crypto that the whole enterprise is simply too energy inefficient to justify widespread adoption, especially in the face of our current climate crisis. And things just started emerging.

What’s actually changing within Ethereum’s mechanics is somewhat complex (here’s a deeper rundown on that front), but suffice to say, the cryptocurrency is genuinely becoming a lot more eco-friendly. Ethereum is second in popularity only to Bitcoin, and until today ran on something called the “proof-of-work” model. In this system, “mining” computers compete to solve increasingly complex math problems, with the fastest computer awarded the right to add a new block on the blockchain and a small amount of cryptocurrency. The problem with this setup, however, is that every other computer that lost the race trying to solve the same puzzle gets absolutely nothing—all that energy consumption during the sequence was essentially for nothing. Increase that system exponentially with massive crypto mining farms and ever-more-complicated math problems, and… well, you see where this is going.

The Merge, however, transitions Ethereum into a “proof-of-stake” model, which operates by having miners pony up a certain amount of crypto as collateral for maintaining accurate blockchain ledgers. Try to scam the system, and you lose your stake (currently around $51,000). Meanwhile, every computer that “stakes” Ethereum is entered into a kind of algorithmic lottery system, wherein they can then earn more tokens. The more someone stakes, the more likely they are to win the lottery—something that requires a fraction of the computational power as proof-of-work, which Bitcoin still currently runs.

How much less power will this actually take now? We’re talking an estimated 99.992-percent reduction in carbon emissions that stem from computers mining Ether (the name of the currency itself), according to a report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) published earlier today. If the CCRI’s numbers prove correct, Ethereum’s pollution will drop from around 11 million tons of CO2 emissions per year to barely 870 tons, which is slightly less energy than is consumed by 100 homes here in the US within a single year—a pretty dramatic improvement.

What happens next? Well, that’s sort of anyone’s guess at the moment. If successful, The Merge could put pressure on Bitcoin, really the only other major cryptocurrency (sorry, Dogecoin), to finally invest in similar green infrastructure. If the carbon emission reduction numbers are anywhere near the CCRI’s estimates, people who were previously on the fence about Ethereum might finally take the plunge. This could subsequently generate a renewed interest in the alternative financial system, especially after the past year’s staggering crypto crash. The impacts of a potential crypto reemergence remain to be seen, but any reform that drastically reduces a project’s carbon emissions is welcome news these days.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial System#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
cryptonewsz.com

Ethereum Price Plummets Post-Merge; Will ETH Revive?

Ethereum price is down by around 10% after the successful Merge upgrade on the main net. Many experts think Merge was a ‘Sale the News’ event where investors entered the market to sell after this ‘Crypto Climax.’ In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (runs on PoW consensus) has dropped only 2%, whereas Proof of Stake consensus-based Ethereum is down by around 10%, and DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is down 6%.
BUSINESS
u.today

Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains

Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?

The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In

Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
MARKETS
tipranks.com

What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?

The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
COMPUTERS
cryptopotato.com

ETH Loses 15% Since the Merge as Bears Take Control (Ethereum Price Analysis)

Ethereum finally migrated to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. The event triggered a wave of selling which was probably propelled by those who bought ETH to receive the ETHW airdrop. Because of this, the price has declined by some 15% in the past couple of days. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Ethereum's Merge Is Done: Now What?

The merge changed the way Ethereum verifies transactions. It didn’t boost Ethereum overnight. But it could support gains over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Merge Hard Forks Reveal Competing Proof-of-Work Projects

The Ethereum merge removed the network’s reliance on miners without a hitch, but the path forward for those that decided to stay with proof of work is not crystal clear. Many Ethereum miners who wanted to keep mining joined a prominent faction led by Chandler Guo to create ETHPoW and ETHW. While their hard fork hit some speed bumps, it's running and trading at $5.26, down 35% in the past 24 hours as of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up

Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

Popular Science

52K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy