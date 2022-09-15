ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Was Hilariously Confused About His Dress-Up Day Costume

By Jeff J. Snider
 3 days ago

Recent dad Cody Bellinger's mind went to Disney cartoons instead of Vegas shows when Justin Turner suggested their costume for the Dodgers' dress-up day.

The Dodgers did their annual dress-up day on Sunday, donning costumes for their flight from San Diego to Phoenix. The tradition started several years ago as a replacement for the rookie hazing many teams do in which the first-year players have to dress in emasculating costumes for one September trip.

Instead, the entire Dodgers organization gets in on it. That even includes a rookie like Andre Jackson, who had just been called up a couple days earlier and didn't have much time to plan. Team leader Justin Turner took it upon himself to include Jackson in his group costume: Chippendales dancers.

Originally, it was just going to be Turner and Cody Bellinger in the group, and since it was JT's idea, he ordered the costumes, including two ab suits to make the players look extra muscular. JT had plenty of the bowties and cufflinks — they come in a four-pack on Amazon, just $15.99 with next-day delivery on Prime — but he only had two of the muscle shirts. So when Jackson and Joey Gallo joined the group, it was BYOA — Bring Your Own Abs.

The group costume came off very well and was a huge hit, but Turner told Matt Vasgersian on MLB Network that there was initially some confusion on Bellinger's part (go figure).

"It was originally going to be just me and Cody doing it. Joey's costume didn't show up and Dre just got called up that day, and I just so happened to order extra cufflinks and bowties, just in case someone didn't have anything. But when me and Cody were doing it, we're talking about Chippendales, and he's like, 'Alright, cool,' and I showed him a picture of the guys in the cufflinks and the bowties with no shirts on, and he's like, 'Alright, love it, let's do it.'

"And I guess in the cage the other day, he was talking to some of the guys, and he's like, 'I just don't understand where the bowties and the cufflinks come in for the mice.'

"He was thinking about the Chipmunks that are Chip and Dale. He's thinking we're gonna dress up as Chip and Dale, he's like, 'I don't understand why we're not wearing a shirt and we're wearing these bowties.' He's like, 'But whatever, I'm down!'"

If we can get past Belli referring to Chip and Dale as "the mice," it's refreshingly wholesome that our lovable blockhead's mind went to the Disney cartoons instead of the Vegas burlesque shows. That's what fatherhood will do to a guy, I guess.

