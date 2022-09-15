Read full article on original website
The royal family honored the queen with jewelry tributes at her funeral.
The note from King Charles III was placed on a wreath of flowers.
Tears have been shed across the country for the Queen, with royals and the British public united by grief.Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of London for the funeral, attended by the new King Charles III and his sons and their families.Mourners along the route were seen wiping away tears and consoling and supporting one another as the procession saw the Queen’s coffin brought to Westminster Abbey.Two hours ahead of the 11am service, all public viewing areas of the procession route were full.The enormous public gathering began after Westminster Hall was closed to mourners on Monday...
Princess Charlotte donned a symbolic horseshoe brooch as a tribute to her later great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth during the late monarch's funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.
Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis are in good hands! During a surprise walk about on Saturday, Prince William, confirmed the news to a royal watcher who asked about the status of the monarch’s dogs. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he told the mourner...
The staff of Queen Elizabeth II lined up outside Buckingham Palace in London following the monarch’s funeral Monday.
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
