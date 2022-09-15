ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, NH

103.7 WCYY

$1.3M Mountaintop Estate in New Hampshire Has Breathtaking Views and Its Own Arcade

This place is nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning at the end of a long work week, stretching your legs, and going out to your own quiet, private deck. As you step out and take in your surroundings, you overlook the treetops, lake, and mountains in the distance, hear the twittering of birds and the sounds of nature all around you, and take in a deep breath of fresh air.
CANDIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
MAINE STATE
Newington, NH
New Hampshire State
CBS Boston

Security guard helps save baby born in New Hampshire hospital parking lot

DOVER, N.H. -- A security guard is being praised for potentially saving a baby's life in the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital parking lot earlier this week. On Friday, the mother and baby were reunited with the security guard to thank him.It was early on Monday when Andy Clark saw an SUV speeding into the hospital's parking lot. "As I approached the vehicle it was pretty clear that something exciting was happening," said Clark. "It was evident that she had just given birth in the vehicle." While it was only a minute or two before medical personnel rushed out, Clark noticed right away that something...
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Hidden gems around the Manchester Airport

It was almost 100 years ago that planes started taking off from the Manchester Airport. Tonight, we put the focus just beyond the runway to some unique stops you may want to check out. Plus, Bill Rogers is an inspiration to all who meet him. He's 88-years-old and he skydives,...
MANCHESTER, NH
Reggie Lewis
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple orchard in New Hampshire

With apple=picking season underway, we asked our viewers where to find the best apple orchards in New Hampshire. Fans of Windy Ridge Orchard say there's something there for all members of the family to enjoy. 4. Meadow Ledge Farm in Loudon. Some viewers describe Meadow Ledge Farm as a "hidden...
CONCORD, NH
Z107.3

WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
HAMPTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash on Milford Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Milford and William streets for a report of a car versus motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle traveling westerly on Milford Street collided with another vehicle...
MANCHESTER, NH
#The Mall#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Foot Locker
wabi.tv

Missing dog from turnpike crash found safe

Maine (WABI) - A happy ending to a story we brought you earlier this week. Wednesday morning, William Funkhouser of West Virginia and a friend, along with their ten hunting dogs were on their way to Maine to go bear hunting. According to police, Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel...
OGUNQUIT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Register for the Best Apple Pie Contest in Northern New England Here

How many times has your family or your friends told you your apple pie is out of this world?. Is your child a baker extraordinaire? Is apple pie their specialty?. A "yes" to either of these questions is a nudge to enter your pie recipe into the 97.5 WOKQ Apple Pie contest at the 38th annual Apple Harvest Festival on October 1st in Dover, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

I Recommended Movies to ‘Da Vinci Code’ Author Dan Brown at Hampton Cinemas Six in New Hampshire

When writing about the late, great Hampton Cinemas Six, I thought about many of the regular customers who’d come in throughout the week. We had parents who’d bring the kids every weekend. There were couples that made every Thursday “date night” and would check out the latest rom-com. And there were some who’d just come alone on a Tuesday, buy a coffee, and just sit back and enjoy a movie, distraction-free.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

