ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

How to watch the Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals on TV, live stream

By Jonathan Tully, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAKze_0hwzpIf400

It was one of the most memorable football games for Florida State in quite a while. Now, will there be any momentum from it?

The Seminoles (2-0) beat LSU 24-23 on Sept. 4 by the slimmest of margins, a blocked Tigers extra point with no time left. It was good for the 'Noles to notch a big win against a major non-conference opponent. But they no doubt realize there's work to be done after a goal-line fumbled, followed by LSU marching the length of the field to score what could've been the game-tying touchdown.

This week, FSU opens its ACC slate with a Friday night game against Louisville (1-1). The Seminoles' running game, led by Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili and Oregon transfer Trey Benson, will look to take advantage of a Cardinals defense that is currently near the bottom nationally in rushing defense.

Louisville will counter on offense with an attack built around quarterback Malik Cunningham, who rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 195 yards. Running back Tiyon Evans added 76 yards and a score as well.

How ready is Jordan?:Explaining Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis' preparation, improvement as a passer

Is this a breakthrough?:Florida State football in position to have best season in several years after LSU win | Karels

Put it behind you:Florida State football coach Mike Norvell demanding players to move past emotional LSU win

Where and when will the Florida State Seminoles play the Louisville Cardinals?

Where: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

How can I watch FSU vs. Louisville on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

How can I listen to FSU Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals on radio?

Radio: 94.9 FM, SiriusXM Channel 81.

Online radio: SiriusXM.com, seminoles.com, TuneIn.com.

What's the latest betting line for Florida State vs. Louisville?

Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite over Louisville according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator.

Comments / 0

Related
stateoflouisville.com

How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU

Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Florida State Seminoles#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Lsu#Tigers#Fsu
fsunews.com

Baylee Mires hits ground running at Florida State

Florida State’s track and field and cross country program added a member to its coaching staff recently when Baylee Mires was announced as the new assistant coach for the women’s distance programs. Mires is coming off of a 2021-22 season spent as an assistant coach for Notre Dame’s women’s cross country and distance program where she helped them place fifth at the NCAA cross country championships. Mires brings a lifetime of running experience with her to Tallahassee and is excited about what the ’Noles have in store for the upcoming season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Sneads stays perfect with win over Holmes County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 46-33 win over Holmes County Friday night to keep their perfect record alive. The Pirates improve to 4-0 and will host Miller County on Friday, September 23. The Blue Devils falls to 2-2 and will host Jay on Friday, September 23.
SNEADS, FL
secretmiami.com

How Florida Universities Ranked On 2022-23 ‘Best Colleges’ List

The U.S. News and World Report released its 38th annual “Best Colleges” list earlier this week, leaving schools clamoring to see how they rank for 2022-2023. For Florida, several universities took record-level spots. Ranking at No. 5 among the nation’s public universities as the first in the state...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Let freedom ring

Florida State University — located in the shadow of the Capitol during a period when Republicans have questioned whether or not conservatives on college campuses get a chance to speak out — has been named one of the nation’s top colleges for free expression. That’s according to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Louisville, KY
WKRG News 5

Mexico Beach man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery. “James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WCTV

Dailey and Dozier hold mayoral debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since a razor-thin primary in August, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier faced off in a debate at the Tucker Center Friday for the Capitol Tiger Bay Club. The two candidates outlined their clear differences on issues like...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was quiet Saturday morning, but not as cool as recent mornings. Temperatures ranged from the upper 60s to the mid 70s across the Big Bend as South Georgia around dawn Saturday. Rain chances will remain for the rest of the day, but stay in the isolated category and will be mostly confined to the Big Bend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
10NEWS

Authorities looking for woman with missing 2-year-old

MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400...
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar opens in mall

The new Black-owned restaurant Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar has found a home in Governors Square Mall. Owned and operated by husband and wife Mack and Keziah Gentry, Kezzy’s Bar & Bistro opened its doors for a soft launch in late August. With plans to get their feet wet before their grand opening in October, the Gentrys have dedicated countless hours to perfecting their food and space.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to enjoy some time out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Windmark Beach Music Festival. After being postponed last week due to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy