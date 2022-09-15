Read full article on original website
Campbell Police: Chase suspects joke about how they almost got away
Three drug suspects accused of leading police on a sometimes 100 mph chase from Campbell to Youngstown’s Brownlee Woods spent part of the weekend in jail held on a $150,000 bond. Campbell Police began chasing a car with an obscured license plate Saturday afternoon at Courtland Avenue and Gladstone...
Boardman woman accused of slamming door on patrolman jailed, charged
Police investigating a complaint from a neighbor about yelling and banging heard in a duplex on Chester Drive Thursday night say they were met at the door by a man who allowed the officers inside. According to the police report, the man said there was no fight and he was...
Murder investigated in Youngstown's entertainment district
The heart of downtown Youngstown turns from the city's entertainment district into a scene of tragedy overnight. Gunfire rang out along West Federal Street leaving one man dead. So far police aren't saying much about him, a suspect, or what led to the shooting. 21 News is pressing for answers...
Mercer man arrested after lockdown at Liberty Health Care
Police have charged a Mercer, Pennsylvania man accused of causing a lockdown at a Liberty Township medical facility. Officials at Liberty Health Care on Churchill Hubbard Road told police they implemented Active Shooter Protocol on Thursday after allegedly receiving phone threats from 68-year-old Thomas Murphy. According to the police, Murphy...
Charges filed in connection with turnpike death of Washingtonville man
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed charges in connection with the August traffic death of a Washingtonville man along the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Nikolas Gable of Macedonia, Ohio who has been charged with vehicular homicide and failing to keep an assured clear distance.
Coroner: Two adults, two children dead, one child missing in Mercer County fire.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and two children were recovered in the ruins of a Delaware Township farmhouse destroyed by fire. Libonati says authorities believe that one child is still missing. Although the coroner has...
New Castle man accused of slamming juvenile onto football field turf
A New Castle man is accused of slamming a juvenile victim on the ground on a high school football field. Police say they were dispatched to the Neshannock High School Football field on August 20 in reference to an assault. Police were able to obtain video of the incident and...
One dead after shooting in Boardman
One man is dead after a shooting at 1894 Lealand Avenue early Saturday morning. Boardman Police responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Officers believe the shooting occurred inside the home, and a suspect is now in custody. The coroner and detectives are continuing to investigate the situation.
Multiple agencies investigating deadly Mercer Co. fire
Several fire and law enforcement agencies including Pennsylvania State Police, the Mercer County coroner's office and the PA State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a deadly fire in Mercer County. The first calls came in just after midnight Friday from someone driving by the home near the intersection of District...
Two injured in Midlothian Blvd. crash
Two people were hospitalized early Monday after a traffic accident along East Midlothian Boulevard near Youngstown's South Side. Boardman Police are investigating the crash which was reported at around 4 a.m. between Shirley Road and the Interstate 680 Interchange. Police tell 21 news that an SUV attempting to get onto...
Man dead after shooting in Downtown Youngstown
One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Downtown Youngstown. It happened at about 1:40 a.m. on Federal Street near Hazel Street. According to police, officers heard gunfire and saw a large crowd of people fleeing the area. They then saw a man laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Red Cross called to help residents forced out by fire at Youngstown apartment
The Red Cross has been contacted to help residents displaced by a fire at an apartment on Youngstown's South Side. The call came to dispatchers at around 5:15 a.m. Monday of a fire at an occupied building on the 100 block of East Philadelphia Avenue at the corner of Cottage Grove.
Arson ruled as cause of fire at Youngstown's former Colonial House restaurant
The Chief Investigator for the Youngstown Fire Department has ruled arson as the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a once-popular restaurant on the city's South Side. Just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building that once was home to the Colonial House on the 2600 block of Market Street.
Hubbard motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck
State Troopers say a Hubbard man died when he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Saturday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Earnest Paul Gardner III was killed at around 4:30 p.m. when he was ejected from his Harley Davidson and struck a pickup truck at Hubbard Thomas Road and Hubbard Masury Road in Hubbard Township.
Lipkey Road in Jackson Township closing for a month
Lipkey Road in Jackson Township is closed for approximately 30 days for a bridge replacement according to the Mahoning County Engineer. The closure is slated to begin on Monday, September 19. The road will be closed between New Road and Kirk Road. The suggested detour is New Road to State...
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Columbiana County drops to low transmission level
COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Columbiana County's transmission risk level dropping once again. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 273 cases (268.0 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 694 cases (303.5 per 100k) and Trumbull County is reporting 548 cases (276.8 per 100k).
History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair
Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
Hundreds participate in ASAP Coalition's Recovery Walk in Niles
Hundreds of people came out to Eastwood Field in Niles to participate in the annual Recovery Walk held by the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention. About 800 people registered for the walk and supported the Rally for Recovery held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lauren Thorp, ASAP's project...
Seaborn Elementary School in Mineral Ridge named 'Blue Ribbon School'
Multiple schools in the Mahoning Valley were named as "Blue Ribbon Schools" on Friday. One of these schools was Seaborn Elementary School in Mineral Ridge. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award was created 40 years ago in 1982 to bring public attention to the best schools in the country and to facilitate communication and sharing of the best practices within and among public schools.
Downtown Youngstown streets remained closed early Monday after weekend Oh Wow event
Some streets in Downtown Youngstown remained closed early Monday following a weekend event at the Oh Wow science center. Part of Central Square and W. Federal Street is closed between Wick Avenue and Phelps Street. Due to construction. All of W. Commerce Street and the intersection at Phelps Street and...
