TAMKO Certified Contractors can now benefit from two new features designed to give them more professional roofing-industry solutions for accelerated business growth. TAMKO Building Products LLC is proud to launch its new Homeowner Leads Solution with an automated integration in The TAMKO Edge portal, plus a new digital site for ordering important marketing materials including product samples and literature and getting it shipped directly to their address. And both of these new features are being provided at no cost to TAMKO Certified Contractors.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO