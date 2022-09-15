Read full article on original website
leelanauticker.com
Crowds Expected As Talks Continue Over Proposed Leelanau Pines Campground Expansion On Lake Leelanau
Planning commissioners in Leelanau’s Centerville Township are bracing for a big crowd at a special meeting next week regarding a proposed Leelanau Pines expansion, with new owners seeking to double its number of campsites and add amenities. The Centerville Township Hall was bursting at the seams at the public...
traverseticker.com
Four Corners: Why Downtown Traverse City’s Most Iconic Buildings Are All Selling At The Same Time
Increasingly, 2022 feels like the start of a new chapter for downtown Traverse City. In addition to the impending redesign of the riverfront, plans for Rotary Square, and the potential new affordable housing within city limits, several of downtown’s most iconic buildings are hitting the market or changing hands for the first time in generations. The Ticker sat down with Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors – a real estate pro involved in many of the area’s biggest commercial transactions – to discuss what all the activity means for the future of downtown.
wmta.org
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan- 9&10 News 9/15/2022
The Highlands at Harbor Springs is the place to be on Saturday, October 1st, as they host a fall-themed day atop the mountain. Their upcoming Harvest Fest event is a full day that starts with a free scenic chairlift ride to Upper Camelot, where you can take in the beautiful fall colors and Pure Michigan views. At the top, there will be activities like Face Painting, Cookie Decorating, Burlap Sack Racing, Yard Games, and live music, as well as food and beverages, with a focus on Michigan-made products. A $5 activity wristband will allow access to all the fun events, making this a fun and affordable event this fall.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women arrested for stealing Michigan State Police tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women have been arrested for going to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stealing the department’s tent, officials said. MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
Women Charged for Stealing MSP Recruiting Tent During National Cherry Festival
Two women who stole a Michigan State Police recruiting tent during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City were charged Monday and Tuesday. Michigan State Police say they identified the suspects as Brittany Frick, 29, and Allison Pardo, 26. Both women had been living in Kalkaska but recently moved, according to MSP.
Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County Kills Driver
A single vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night left one man dead. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 Friday evening. The crash was on Beitner Road near River Road in Blair Township. The driver was a 57-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gaylord tornado survivor shares story as he continues journey to recovery
GAYLORD, Mich. – One of the survivors of the Gaylord tornado is back in the community and sharing his story of when life as he knew it changed in an instant. The damage from the tornado in May devastated the Gaylord community. It killed two people, left more than 40 injured, destroyed homes and damaged businesses.
thefulcrum.us
How vote count mistakes by two rural counties fed Trump’s big lie
Rosenfeld is the editor of Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute. Since 2020’s presidential election, two rural counties in Michigan and Colorado that initially reported incorrect results have had outsized roles in spreading Donald Trump’s big lie that his second term was stolen by Democrats colluding with one of the country’s biggest computerized voting systems makers.
UpNorthLive.com
Charlevoix community fights back against rezoning
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Charlevoix County community's plan to fight back against a rezoning effort took a new turn after the business trying to rezone a piece of land from agriculture to industrial removed the request two hours before the meeting was set to begin. The problem over...
Grawn Man Facing Felony Charges After Nearly Causing Grand Traverse County Car Crash
A 28-year-old Grawn man accused of nearly causing a car crash in Grand Traverse County is now facing three felony charges. On Monday afternoon, someone called 911 when a driver crossed the center line on east M-113 and almost hit a semi-truck head on, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Vanderhoef arraigned on meth charges
Todd Allen Vanderhoef, 44, of Marion, was arraigned in the 84th District court in Wexford County this week on one count possession of methamphetamine, second for subsequent offense notice and habitual offender second notice. He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond and his next scheduled court appearance is at...
9&10 News
Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31
A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
