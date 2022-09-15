ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suttons Bay, MI

traverseticker.com

Four Corners: Why Downtown Traverse City’s Most Iconic Buildings Are All Selling At The Same Time

Increasingly, 2022 feels like the start of a new chapter for downtown Traverse City. In addition to the impending redesign of the riverfront, plans for Rotary Square, and the potential new affordable housing within city limits, several of downtown’s most iconic buildings are hitting the market or changing hands for the first time in generations. The Ticker sat down with Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors – a real estate pro involved in many of the area’s biggest commercial transactions – to discuss what all the activity means for the future of downtown.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wmta.org

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan- 9&10 News 9/15/2022

The Highlands at Harbor Springs is the place to be on Saturday, October 1st, as they host a fall-themed day atop the mountain. Their upcoming Harvest Fest event is a full day that starts with a free scenic chairlift ride to Upper Camelot, where you can take in the beautiful fall colors and Pure Michigan views. At the top, there will be activities like Face Painting, Cookie Decorating, Burlap Sack Racing, Yard Games, and live music, as well as food and beverages, with a focus on Michigan-made products. A $5 activity wristband will allow access to all the fun events, making this a fun and affordable event this fall.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Suttons Bay, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gaylord tornado survivor shares story as he continues journey to recovery

GAYLORD, Mich. – One of the survivors of the Gaylord tornado is back in the community and sharing his story of when life as he knew it changed in an instant. The damage from the tornado in May devastated the Gaylord community. It killed two people, left more than 40 injured, destroyed homes and damaged businesses.
GAYLORD, MI
thefulcrum.us

How vote count mistakes by two rural counties fed Trump’s big lie

Rosenfeld is the editor of Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute. Since 2020’s presidential election, two rural counties in Michigan and Colorado that initially reported incorrect results have had outsized roles in spreading Donald Trump’s big lie that his second term was stolen by Democrats colluding with one of the country’s biggest computerized voting systems makers.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix community fights back against rezoning

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Charlevoix County community's plan to fight back against a rezoning effort took a new turn after the business trying to rezone a piece of land from agriculture to industrial removed the request two hours before the meeting was set to begin. The problem over...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Vanderhoef arraigned on meth charges

Todd Allen Vanderhoef, 44, of Marion, was arraigned in the 84th District court in Wexford County this week on one count possession of methamphetamine, second for subsequent offense notice and habitual offender second notice. He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond and his next scheduled court appearance is at...
MARION, MI
9&10 News

Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31

A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

