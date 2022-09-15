ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Are Crushing Marcus Freeman For His Postgame Message This Saturday

Marcus Freeman began his Notre Dame tenure by losing his first three games. One of those losses came at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd. However, Freeman and the Fighting Irish may have turned a corner this Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame squeaked past a tough Cal team, deflecting a hail-mary attempt at the buzzer to come out with a 24-17 victory.
FanSided

Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G Championship following Week 3

ESPN’s FPI, the Football Power Index, has been updated with the odds for the B1G Championship Game after a wild Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. The B1G had some up-and-down moments in Week 3 as the conference went 9-4. There were some dominating wins from the top two teams in the B1G against Group of 5 programs. Another big win for the B1G came from No. 22 Penn State’s 41-12 road win over Auburn.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spurs' Blake Wesley chopped it up with Dick Vitale at Notre Dame

San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley returned to Notre Dame this weekend and had the opportunity to talk to a legend in the sport while on campus. Wesley was named to the All-ACC second team last season after averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals with the Fighting Irish. He was the only true freshman in the nation to record at least 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3s and 40 steals.
saturdaytradition.com

Stephen A. Smith, Marcus Spears release their picks for Heisman Trophy winner

Stephen A. Smith and Marcus debated who should win the Heisman Trophy this season on ESPN’s “First Take”. The two had different answers. Spears really likes what he’s seen from Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud so far this season, and chose him as his pick. One thing that he likes about Stroud, is the offense he’s in with Ryan Day’s system.
saturdaytradition.com

Arizona State coaching search: Early candidate list revealed, per report

Arizona State made the surprising decision to fire head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday after an embarrassing 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan. ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel released a list of coaches that Arizona State is likely going for to be the next head coach. Some of the coaches on the list include former Ohio State offensive coordinator and former Houston head coach Tom Herman and former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien.
