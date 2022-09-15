ESPN’s FPI, the Football Power Index, has been updated with the odds for the B1G Championship Game after a wild Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. The B1G had some up-and-down moments in Week 3 as the conference went 9-4. There were some dominating wins from the top two teams in the B1G against Group of 5 programs. Another big win for the B1G came from No. 22 Penn State’s 41-12 road win over Auburn.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO