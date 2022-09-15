Read full article on original website
Related
Manti Te'o Receives Standing Ovation At Notre Dame: Fans React
Manti Te'o has returned to South Bend. The former college football star is currently attending Saturday's game between the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and Golden Bears of Cal. Te'o was recognized during a break in the action and show up on the Notre Dame video board. The crowd greeted...
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Fans Are Crushing Marcus Freeman For His Postgame Message This Saturday
Marcus Freeman began his Notre Dame tenure by losing his first three games. One of those losses came at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd. However, Freeman and the Fighting Irish may have turned a corner this Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame squeaked past a tough Cal team, deflecting a hail-mary attempt at the buzzer to come out with a 24-17 victory.
WATCH: In-game footage of 5-star Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr
247Sports brings Fighting Irish fans on-site, in-game footage of Notre Dame 5-star quarterback commit CJ Carr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy explains comfort in Michigan offense, searching for 'exponential growth' as starting QB
JJ McCarthy got his second consecutive start at quarterback for Michigan as the Wolverines dominated UConn 59-0 at home. McCarthy had a good game against UConn as he completed 15-of-18 of his passes for 214 yards. After the game, McCarthy explained what it’s like as he tries to find growth...
247Sports
Cade McNamara injured in Michigan game vs. UConn after subbing in for J.J. McCarthy
With a 38-0 lead going into the halftime locker room, Cade McNarama was expected to pilot the Michigan offense the rest of the afternoon. However, when Michigan’s offense took the field in the second half following a UConn possession, McNamara did not return to the field. J.J. McCarthy, after a stellar first half, returned to the huddle.
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G Championship following Week 3
ESPN’s FPI, the Football Power Index, has been updated with the odds for the B1G Championship Game after a wild Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. The B1G had some up-and-down moments in Week 3 as the conference went 9-4. There were some dominating wins from the top two teams in the B1G against Group of 5 programs. Another big win for the B1G came from No. 22 Penn State’s 41-12 road win over Auburn.
Spurs' Blake Wesley chopped it up with Dick Vitale at Notre Dame
San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley returned to Notre Dame this weekend and had the opportunity to talk to a legend in the sport while on campus. Wesley was named to the All-ACC second team last season after averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals with the Fighting Irish. He was the only true freshman in the nation to record at least 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3s and 40 steals.
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith, Marcus Spears release their picks for Heisman Trophy winner
Stephen A. Smith and Marcus debated who should win the Heisman Trophy this season on ESPN’s “First Take”. The two had different answers. Spears really likes what he’s seen from Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud so far this season, and chose him as his pick. One thing that he likes about Stroud, is the offense he’s in with Ryan Day’s system.
saturdaytradition.com
Arizona State coaching search: Early candidate list revealed, per report
Arizona State made the surprising decision to fire head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday after an embarrassing 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan. ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel released a list of coaches that Arizona State is likely going for to be the next head coach. Some of the coaches on the list include former Ohio State offensive coordinator and former Houston head coach Tom Herman and former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien.
Comments / 0