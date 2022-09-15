ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Johnson City Press

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name

NORTON – The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton, Va. address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to State...
NORTON, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 18

Sept. 18, 1890: The Comet related this incident to readers: “Sunday morning Kirkpatrick, Wolford & Miller received by mail from Bristol a box. Mr. Paul Kirkpatrick opened the box and found some lovely flowers in the top. In raising the flowers to look for a note a huge, slimy, horned frog jumped up his sleeves. He yelled, ‘Snakes!’ and he became frantic with fear. The doctor had to be called in. He trembles at the mentioning of Bristol, flowers or frogs.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee

Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

BMS Notes: Logano to make 500th start in Bristol Night Race

BRISTOL — Joey Logano will be making his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 2018 Cup Series champion made his debut in 2008 as an 18-year-old in the No. 96 Toyota at New Hampshire, where he qualified 40th and finished 32nd. He scored the first of 29 career victories the following season in a rain-shortened race at New Hampshire. The first of 24 career poles was in 2010 at Bristol.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson, Jessee take Fender’s Farm titles

As she meandered her way around the winding course, the star Abingdon senior probably had a bunch of local coaches say to themselves, “I wish we had that Jessee girl.”. Makaleigh Jessee — coming off a school-record performance last week — ran away late to secure the individual title on Saturday morning at the ninth Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival at the Fender’s Farm Corn Maze.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU new student enrollment, graduation rate and employee satisfaction at record highs

Officials at East Tennessee State University received a glowing report card for the university today, with leaders announcing that new student enrollment, graduation rates and employee satisfaction are all at historic highs. During a quarterly meeting of the university's Board of Trustees, ETSU administrators shared final enrollment numbers for the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol Night Race is truly a 'Crown Jewel' event

BRISTOL — There’s no doubt the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the biggest short-track race in the world. It’s time NASCAR recognizes it as one of its “Crown Jewel” events. Much to the dismay of local fans, the Bristol Night Race was left off...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough officer, other responders credited with saving lives during downtown fire

When the call about a fire downtown came in Sept. 7, Jonesborough Police Sgt. Jeff White was nearby assisting another officer on a traffic stop. By the time he arrived, Jonesborough Fire’s Engine 107 was already on scene and the fire had engulfed a smokehouse behind the Jonesborough Barrel House. Almost immediately, White, a former firefighter himself for many years, and Jonesborough Firefighter Ryan Wilson began attempting to extinguish the blaze — unaware that several people were trapped in an apartment by the fire.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Church leaving Carter County Schools for TCAT Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, announced Friday that Richard Church is the new vice president of the school. “I’m excited to announce our newest addition to this exceptional staff,” Hicks said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Please join me...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Democrat gubernatorial candidate visits Elizabethton today

ELIZABETHTON — The Democratic candidate for governor in this year’s sate election will be in downtown Elizabethton today to visit with citizens and talk about critical issues facing the state. Dr. Jason Martin will speak at the Carter County Courthouse at 4 p.m. After he finishes his speech,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

High Voltage serves up a food throwdown

KINGSPORT — Five food trucks showed up Saturday for a showdown at High Voltage in downtown Kingsport. The event center held its fourth annual Tasty Buds Throwdown.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Gragson holds off hard-charging Jones to win Food City 300

BRISTOL — Noah Gragson capped off the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season with his third straight win Friday night in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Gragson, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, stayed on the track and took the lead when the rest of the lead-lap cars went to pits with 23 laps to go. He held off a hard-charging Brandon Jones for his second Bristol Xfinity win, his sixth victory of the season and the 11th of his career.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

United Way hosts 2022 campaign kickoff

United Way of East TN Highlands, an organization dedicated to community health, education and financial stability, held their annual campaign kickoff at the pavilion in Downtown Johnson City on Friday. The event consisted of a variety of vendors and a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch was offered...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

