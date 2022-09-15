Read full article on original website
Thank you for covering Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s visit to Red Wing to talk about our safe, secure elections and our nation-leading voter turnout. I take exception to your headline (“We don’t count the votes”) and tagline (Secretary of State talks about election concerns) heading a recent article.
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has endorsed St. Cloud lawmaker Tama Theis for State Senate. Theis says rising crime isn’t just a Minneapolis problem. It’s a statewide problem. She is proposing new sentencing guidelines to make criminals accountable. She also supports more training, higher pay, and loan forgiveness to help bring more people into law enforcement and retain good cops.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
The largest school district in the state is proposing boundary changes. Anoka-Hennepin officials say that change is needed because of the enrollment growth in Dayton, Champlin and Blaine. The boundary changes would impact several local elementary schools. They include Dayton, Oxbow Creek, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Monroe, and Evergreen Park. Officials...
EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
Students at Hopkins High School were told to shelter in place at the end of Wednesday, though details of what prompted it have not been revealed. Parents were informed by email at 2:45 p.m. that a shelter in place was active in the school due to an "unconfirmed report of concerning activity."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
Mike Lindell, the founder of Chaska-based MyPillow and a 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday night, Sept. 13, that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t...
Relay For Life – Mississippi Shuffle will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 4-8 p.m. at Central Park in Red Wing. There will be a food truck on hand and a DJ and other things going on at the registration tent. Again this year there will be a...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
Dodge County officials dealt a significant blow last month to the Steele County Detention Center, striking a deal to house detainees in Olmsted County. Steele County administrator Scott Golberg estimates the loss of the longtime contract, which was up for review, will cost the county $250,000-$300,000 annually. The Detention Center has a $4 million budget.
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years. The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
A crime prevention nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now updated the Brooklyn Park City Council on its work over the past year in the city. The group has a visible presence in areas like 63rd and Zane avenues. Harding Smith says the group wears bright orange shirts because “we want our...
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
A woman is claiming her leg was badly broken and permanently disfigured while she was in custody of the Ramsey County jail. Her attorney is now seeking more than $10 million in federal court for damages.
Darlene M. Jagusch, 95, of Red Wing, MN, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, died on September 16, 2022 at her home at Deer Crest in Red Wing surrounded by her loving family. Darlene was born in Marengo, IL on December 23, 1926 to Merrill and Alice Ward and moved with her family to Eau Claire in 1929. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1944 and continued her studies at Wisconsin State College-Eau Claire. After college she worked at Northern States Power Company, Eau Claire, which is how she became acquainted with her future husband, Don Jagusch, who worked at the Northern States Power Company, Red Wing. They would often talk about NSP issues over the phone. When Don was transferred to Eau Claire in 1956, the two discovered they also had church in common. Both Darlene and Don were very active in their church. They married in 1957 and had two children, David and Ruth. Darlene was the epitome of a stay-at-home mom. She was home when the kids got home from school, always had dinner on the table, loved to bake brownies and cookies, and supervised the shenanigans of all the neighborhood kids who seemed to gravitate to her house for games. She was always willing to participate in games or hikes in the woods. She was also active in school PTAs and neighborhood get togethers. Church and family were her primary focus. She was a loving and giving person, and her kind presence will be missed. She is survived by her son David (Pattie) of Red Wing, MN, her daughter Ruth (Jim Blodgett) of Madison, WI, grandsons Matthew (Morgan) of Rochester, MN, Michael (Syera) of St. Cloud, MN, Taylor Blodgett (Rozzy Hartsel) of La Crosse, WI, and five great grandchildren, Samantha, Charlie, Savannah, Rebecca and Tanner. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Schlitzer of Dubuque, IA and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Merrill and Alice Ward, her sister Joy (Harvey) Stensberg, her brother Roger (Betty) Ward, her husband Don Jagusch and other relatives. Rest in peace in your eternal life, Darlene.
