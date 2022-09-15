Temporary FEMA workers urgently needed in Hazard and Frankfort

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is putting out the call for temporary workers in Hazard and Frankfort.Nate Custer is a spokesman for FEMA. He said people with a variety of experience are encouraged to apply.“The positions include in civil rights, external affairs, human resources, hazard mitigation, which is looking forward to prevent future disasters, and also in training,” said Custer.Custer explained the positions are opening because FEMA reservist workers who responded to the disaster now have to return to their homes and regular jobs.“Their time out in the field doing the work will be ending in a lot of cases. So, we need people who will kind of get some on the job training and fill those positions that have been taken care of by the reservists,” said Custer.Custer said the temporary jobs are for four months of employment with some possibly extending up to a year. Salary ranges from $16.12 to $45.24 an hour.Applications can be submitted at usajobs.gov. The application window closes between September 22 and 27.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.