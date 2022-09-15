Grade: B- Written by Derek Brown, Bo McBrayer and Pat Fitzmaurice. Analysis: Was anyone right about this backfield in Week 2? I seriously doubt it. Mostert was the lead back for the Dolphins in Week 2, with 51 yards on 11 carries and 28 yards receiving on three grabs. Week 1 “starter” Chase Edmonds was second fiddle all day, only finally earning some snaps as Miami’s offense came roaring back for their dramatic comeback win. Mostert does have more familiarity with the McDaniel offense as a derivative from their time together in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. It remains to be seen if this was a one-off and whether this backfield will be a thoroughly frustrating revolving door of a committee. Since Mostert looked good with the work given, I am leaning toward this as a sign of continuing preference of Mostert as the RB to covet as the more consistent option.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO