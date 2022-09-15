Read full article on original website
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Chinander fired as Husker defensive coordinator
Mickey Joseph said immediately after Nebraska's 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday that he didn't foresee any staff changes at that moment. He did, however, mention he didn't know what he'd think tomorrow. Tomorrow showed up and the Husker interim head coach decided to make a major move. Joseph announced...
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Urban Meyer, Nebraska coaching search reports spark media discussion about Huskers' candidates
Meyer spoke highly of the program during Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, before the Huskers' 49-14 loss to Oklahoma. "I've been telling you guys all week, this is the most unique place in college football," Meyer said, as Nebraska fans chanted in unison for Meyer to get the job. "The fanbase is unbelievable. Regardless of the score, regardless of their record, they’re here. One time I came and got in a golf cart and drove around just to see the fanbase."
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Joseph puts blowout loss on himself, but Husker players say otherwise
It was never going to be confused as being a cozy first assignment. Take over this wounded 1-2 football team over here and then take on the No. 6 team in the country over there six days from now as the daily gossip swirls about what Nebraska might be doing with its coaching situation for NEXT season.
Stukenholtz: Weird Week in Lincoln Changes Everything
Oklahoma loss is least of Nebraska’s problems – season starts in two weeks
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?
On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
Candidate profile: Matt Campbell
This week, Husker247 is taking a closer look at potential candidates for Nebraska’s vacant head coaching job — the candidates’ backgrounds, recruiting approach and much more. First up is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. Matt Campbell. Age: 42. Alma mater: Campbell spent one year at Pittsburgh...
Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium
Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
NCAA Basketball: 5 head coaches that could be the next Scott Frost in 2022-23
The college basketball season begins less than two months from today. We’re getting into the part of the season where schedules are released, rosters are finalized, previews are being written, and the excitement and anticipation for a new season is on the rise. However, we’re also in the time of year where a different collegiate sport is on the forefront of many people’s minds.
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
High school football team abruptly forfeits remainder of season
One high school football team was forced to forfeit the remainder of its season. Lincoln Northwest High School (Lincoln, Nebraska) announced Friday that a decision had been made to cancel the rest of the varsity football season due to the amount of injuries and illness the team has suffered. The school will still compete in JV and freshman games this fall, just not varsity.
Small-town grocers set to open new store in Southeast Nebraska
DJ and Lindy Schmidt know how hard it is to own a small-town grocery. The Schmidts both quit their jobs and opened The Market in Louisville in December 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 hit. "It was wild," said DJ, who recalled ordering toilet paper by the pallet load...
Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
