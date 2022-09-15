ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Up to 2 inches of rain fell daily in some areas of the Treasure Coast for past 6 days

By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
Daily rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Treasure Coast into early next week when meteorologists say the area might begin to see either drier air or the effects of an approaching tropical storm.

Roughly a ¼-inch to 2 inches of rain fell daily in isolated areas across Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties since Sept. 10 during early morning and evening storms. The showers and downpours are likely to continue into next week, with a majority of the rain in inland areas, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Melbourne said.

“Right now, we do have a stalled frontal boundary over central Florida contributing to higher coverage of daytime storms,” said meteorologist Brendan Schaper.

A 40% to 50% chance of daily thunderstorms are forecast through the weekend, he said.

The heaviest impact has been 5 to 7 inches and flash flooding experienced in some areas in Brevard County. Over the last 72 hours, Merritt Island received nearly 11 inches of rain.

Most of the state’s southeast coast is under what the U.S. Drought Monitor considers a moderate drought.

As of Sept. 14, Vero Beach registered 24.1 inches of rain and the yearly average is typically 38.78 inches. Fort Pierce reported 29.92 inches, and its yearly average is typically 37.22 inches of rain. Those are the two climate sites monitored by the agency on the Treasure Coast.

“Certainly, any additional rainfall would help the situation," Schaper. said.

He said the Treasure Coast is still "abnormally dry."

Typically, he said September has higher rainfall amounts among the traditional rainy season months that persist into November.

Following the front, Schaper said “dryer air (is) maneuvering its way down this way.”

Effects are still unknown of Tropical Storm Fiona, which was hundreds of miles east of the Leeward Islands Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Miami said Fiona is not considered a threat to South Florida "at this time." The storm's projected path takes it west before a curve to the northeast of Florida.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

