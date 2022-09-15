Read full article on original website
‘To All The Boys’ Star Lana Condor Among New Additions To Steve Barnett’s Thriller ‘Valiant One’ For Monarch Media
EXCLUSIVE: Lana Condor (To All the Boys films), Desmin Borges (The Time Traveler’s Wife) and Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man) have signed on to star alongside Chase Stokes in Monarch Media’s thriller Valiant One, which goes into production in Vancouver later this month. The first feature directed by Monarch’s Steve Barnett watches as a U.S. helicopter crashes on the North Korean side of the DMZ. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without...
New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” prequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a second “The Shining” prequel film, this one focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly.” “We were so close,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter about getting the Dick Hallorann movie made. “I’ll always regret this didn’t happen.” Flanagan also shared a fan-made poster for...
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power-Episode 4-Recap
In a very big way, it feels as though fantasy stories across the board need a serious shake and a wakeup call to start doing something different, considering that Rings of Power is at this time feeling as though it’s treading on the same ground that people have seen in various shows and movies. While the visuals and the overall effect that has been created are great, one has to admit that the overall story has become a bit too akin to Tolkien’s books, which are more about prose than about the action and excitement that people want to see these days. The world-building and the character development are fun to see since it brings together the races in a manner that is necessary and has been established as a vital part of the story. But all the same, things have been kind of dragging the last couple of episodes as visions of doom and disaster has been the order of the day. Right now, the show needs a serious step forward to keep up the interest of the fans. Of course, a lot of people might argue about that.
The Hunger Games Prequel Movie Details You’ve Been Waiting For
The Hunger Games prequel movie officially has a title. It has a cast. The movie has all the most important things there are to make a new movie, but what else does it have? There are so many things you don’t know about this movie yet, and they’re a pretty big deal. The Hunger Games prequel movie is called “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” and it’s already getting big. The cast is massive. The story is massive. Fans are eager to find out when it’ll hit theaters. We have everything you didn’t know about the Hunger Games prequel movie right here.
Movie Review: The Lord of the Rings -The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) is most likely to be controversial, not the least based on whether you see it on a large television or goggling at its beauty on a phone or laptop screen. This movie is the kind of television designed for large screens, yet smaller ones can still view this great movie. It’s so visually stunning and detailed that it’s easy to lose track of time during the first episode simply staring at the scenery as the camera flits between the lands inhabited by humans, dwarves, elves, and harfoots. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power comes with beautiful views that keep your adrenaline up waiting for the next and unto the next. However, it’s challenging to evaluate The Rings of Power as an average series because many aspects of it are remarkable. Because Tolkien created it, this universe is already revered and cherished by many people, regardless of whether they encountered it in the form of Peter Jackson’s films, books, or both. Before a viewer ever pushes the play button, there is a fantastic amount of pressure on them. Considering that this is the most costly television series ever produced—an estimated $465 million for eight episodes—it isn’t easy to perceive this as another show. It’s an occasion, a show, but if it isn’t flawless in every way, does that mean it was a bust?
Top Gun: Maverick Breaks into the Box Office’s Top Five Domestic Movies
There’s that word again. Domestic. What does it even mean? It confuses some, so let us clear that up for you. It means domestic – local. Not local as in your small town, your little state, or your little area of the country. It means local, as in the entire United States of America and Canada (not adjusted for inflation). Let’s get back to the point at hand. Domestically speaking, Top Gun: Maverick wins. It was not first place, but it broke into the top five movies in domestic box office sales, which is a considerable feat. Only four other movies sit atop the list of movies that made the most money in American movie theaters – and Top Gun 2 box office numbers don’t lie. So how much did Top Gun 2 box office earnings amount to? And what about the other four movies that are at the top?
Movie Review: The Silencing
There are probably a few people that would admit that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau did some of his best acting when he was still playing the part of a Lannister on Game of Thrones, but the fact is that he’s put in a great performance in a few movies during and since then. It’s true that he’s usually seen in a drama of some sort that moves kind of slow and takes a great deal of attention to really get into. But if one does fall into this story or any of the others that he’s done, they’re likely to be pleasantly surprised since when it comes to acting, he is one of the better talents out there that doesn’t appear to get enough roles that really make his abilities stand out. The Silencing is one of many movies that takes some time to get into since Rayburn Swanson appears to be the type of guy that doesn’t really like people and isn’t necessarily going to adhere to what people want. It’s established at one point that even his ex-wife and her husband aren’t safe from his lack of manners. But at the very least, Rayburn is a complicated character, but he’s not an evil man.
Top Gun: Maverick Star Monica Barbaro Speaks On The Importance Of Developing Swagger
Top Gun: Maverick has been the shocker of the year. The sequel to the 1986 film is loved by audiences and critics, scoring a solid rotten tomatoes number well above the 90s; Top Gun: Maverick is the very definition of a popcorn blockbuster that demands to be seen in theaters. Of course, watching Tom Cruise do death-defying stunts is always a must; however, the sequel managed to weave together the cast in the first film with a new cast that features Lt. Natasha “Phoenix Trace, a tough-as-nails fighter pilot who happens to be the chick in the group. Speaking to The A.V. Club exclusively, actress Monica Barbaro discussed Top Gun: Maverick and the importance of her role:
The Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Results That Will Shock You
The Top Gun: Maverick box office results are getting more impressive by the day. The movie was released in theaters across the world at the start of Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2022. The long weekend unofficially kicks off the start of summer for many families across the United States with kids ending their school year, a long weekend in front of them, and an even longer summer break on the horizon. It’s a great weekend all around, and releasing the movie was a genius move. People flocked to theaters to see it, and the money speaks for itself. How did the Top Gun: Maverick box office results compare to the first installment?
