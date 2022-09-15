SOUTHINGTON – A season ago the Southington Blue Knights lost to Hall 27-19 which was the first time since 2013 Hall came out on the right side of the scoreboard. The teams have played each other annually for more than a decade, and Southington had consistently dominated this matchup each season. A year removed from the loss, the Blue Knights want to get back to the way things used to be on Friday night when they host the Titans in Week 2.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO