New Britain Herald
Marguerite (Morneau) Sadosky
Marguerite (Morneau) Sadosky, 97, of Wethersfield, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Chester C. Sadosky, Sr. Born in Holyoke, MA, daughter of the late Wilmer and Irene (Desjardins) Morneau, she was raised in Worcester, MA, and resided in Hartford, New Britain, Newington, and Wethersfield.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Bradford Daniel, 71, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Angela Phillipa Daniel, 58, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Makayla Milagros Torres, 21, 144 Tremont St. Flr. 1, New Britain, operate/parks unregistered, failure to carry reg/ins card, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr. Yesenia Santiago, 42, 45 Wilson...
New Britain Herald
Windsor's physicality spoils New Britain football's home opener
NEW BRITAIN – Riding the high of a road victory in Week 1, the New Britain Golden Hurricanes welcomed the Windsor Warriors into Veterans Stadium for the home opener. It was Windsor, however, who played like the hungrier team coming off a one-point loss a week ago. Windsor jumped...
New Britain Herald
Berlin Fair draws thousands
BERLIN – Standing as a testament to what it means to gather community in the name of supporting causes, the Berlin Fair gathered thousands over the weekend to celebrate four days of fundraising efforts, food, music, rides, contests and more. Stephen Kulinski, Berlin Lions Club fair vice president, said...
New Britain Herald
'It's really hard when you have no one to talk to': New Britain couple creates support group for parents with autistic children
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group had to put things on hold due to the pandemic but are back helping and supporting families in need and hosting its monthly meetings. “We used to have new families coming in to the meetings all the time,...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Eddy Robert Cepeda, 28, 205 N Elm St., Torrington, disorderly conduct. James Bordreau, 34, 1 Washington St. Apt. 1, Wallingford, criminal attempt/sixth-degree larceny, second-degree failure to appear. Harold Patrick Hishon, 49, P.O Box 46, Willimantic, simple trespass, criminal impersonation, interfere w/ officer/resisting, two counts – second-degree failure to appear, violation...
New Britain Herald
New Britain football draws Windsor in big Week 2 test tonight
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes took a massive step in the right direction with a 38-25 win over Middletown in Week 1, but they have an even larger task in front of them in Week 2 as they welcome the Windsor Warriors into Veterans Stadium this Friday night.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Luis Manuel Torres, 40, homeless, was charged Sept 4 with disorderly conduct. Adniel Alexis Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Sept. 6 with first degree criminal trespass, first degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
New Britain Herald
Charter Oak State College Foundation elects new president
NEW BRITAIN – The Charter Oak State College Foundation announced the election of Joyce Petrella for a two-year term as president. Petrella, a West Hartford resident and managing partner of Calculus of Talent, will succeed President Rebeka Scalia. Petrella said she chose to accept the presidential position for the...
New Britain Herald
Berlin's offense proves dynamic in 47-6 win at RHAM
HEBRON – The Berlin Redcoats clearly didn’t take their 4-6 record in 2021 lightly based on the way they’ve come out of the gate in 2022. The RHAM Raptors found themselves lined up against a team that seems unstoppable offensively, even without some of their best players in the lineup on Saturday.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman sentenced to probation for theft of man who was given, Xanax alcohol, leaving him unconscious
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain woman has been sentenced for her role in the theft of a man who was given a combination of alcohol and medication, rendering him unconscious. Jehona Bajrami, 28, received a fully suspended this week in New Britain Superior Court. She will serve three years of probation, with 10 years of prison time hanging over her head if she were to violate.
New Britain Herald
Conard steals win from Newington in final seconds Thursday night
WEST HARTFORD – On the heels of a tough matchup in Week 1, the Newington Nor’easters had control over the Conard Red Wolves for the majority of Thursday night. However, there’s a reason you play the full 48 minutes, as Conard didn’t own a lead for the first 39:20 and were able to steal a win from Newington in Week 2.
New Britain Herald
No. 7 Southington football looking for revenge tonight after 2021 loss to Hall
SOUTHINGTON – A season ago the Southington Blue Knights lost to Hall 27-19 which was the first time since 2013 Hall came out on the right side of the scoreboard. The teams have played each other annually for more than a decade, and Southington had consistently dominated this matchup each season. A year removed from the loss, the Blue Knights want to get back to the way things used to be on Friday night when they host the Titans in Week 2.
New Britain Herald
Berlin football looks to keep offensive momentum heading into RHAM in Week 2 Saturday
HEBRON – The Berlin Redcoats and the RHAM Raptors are each coming off big-time victories in Week 1 in two very different fashions. For the Redcoats, they pulled ahead in the first half to a 17-point lead and rode that to an eventual 38-28 win over the Platt Panthers.
New Britain Herald
CCSU defense leads struggling offense into Southeastern Louisiana searching for first win
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions have faced just once, and it took place almost exactly a year ago on Sept. 18 in New Britain when the Lions handily defeated the Devils 56-10. In last season’s meeting, the Blue Devils allowed the Lions to pass...
