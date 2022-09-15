You just can't help falling in love with Elvis

Elvis may have left this building called Earth, but he returned Wednesday.

Just for an hour or so. Just a few steps from where he performed in March 1977, at the Taylor County Coliseum.

Dressed in a power blue jumpsuit adorned with more bling than is sold at Casa Authentique, Elvis wowed the crowd gathered at noon in the shade of the H-E-B Pavilion at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo.

Besides a few youngsters in tow, there weren't many fans under 50 there. Or under 60. You know that Elvis is nearing 90.

This Elvis, of course, is Harvey McFadden. He has impersonated The King of Rock 'n' Roll since 2001, going full time in 2006, he told his adoring fans. By his count, he has done about 3,900 performances.

That will wear out a pair or two of blue suede shoes.

Still kicking myself

Who doesn't love Elvis?

He will get you at some point.

As a teenager, I launched into the music of the early 1970s. Elvis, frankly, was not my thing. Digging Three Dog Night, the Spinners and all those 1970s one-hit wonders was my bag, as we said.

When Elvis came to Abilene in October 1974, I was asked by woman at our church to watch her two youngsters so she could go to the concert. Her Air Force husband was deployed overseas.

I'm not sure she ever told him that she going to see Elvis while he so far away, defending our country and staying true to her. Didn't want to get him all shook up.

She was excited when she left, and when she came home, she was in a daze. I was glad she went with a girlfriend and wasn't driving. She would have been stopped for DUIOE - Driving Under the Influence of Elvis.

I asked her, How was Elvis?

She acknowledged that he wasn't the Elvis of her youth. And then she smiled and her eyes rolled up.

But he was Elvis.

I didn't see that kind of dreamy look again until George Strait concerts in Abilene.

And I always regret not going.

Three to get ready and go, cat, go

Back to 2022.

To "Also sprach Zarathustra," Elvis walked out on stage. Just like he did in Vegas. And it was game on.

He sang "You Lost That Loving Feeling," lowering himself to the stage.

"Baby, baby, I'd get down on my knees for you

If you would only love me like you used to do."

For a second, I was afraid he couldn't get back up, now 87. But Elvis pulled it off and had a lot of shake, rattle and roll eft for his fans.

A highlight of his shows is bringing a plastic tub - hey, this is the fair, not Vegas - onto the stage. It's filled with scarves, signed and dated by The King.

Now understand, many in the audience went slowly to their seats upon arrival, some using walkers, some holding onto someone else, some in wheelchairs. But these fans, mostly women, bolted to the stage to get a scarf. Elvis put one around his sweaty neck, then handed it off. Red, Yellow. Blue. Pink.

They soon were gone, but not to worry.

"If you didn't get a scarf, I'll get some more after the show," Elvis said. "I've got some in the truck. Behind the passenger seat."

But, magically, more appeared. Did I miss Priscilla?

McFadden puts 100% into being Elvis.

"You can turn on the air conditioning any time you want," he said at one point. This was an outdoor show, you know.

He paused once.

"I'll give you a minute to catch your breath," he said, panting a bit.

He did all the songs you'd want to hear.

I asked one fan, who was wearing what she called her "Elvis sunglasses," if she loved Elvis.

"I love the songs," she said.

Fans sang along. "Hound Dog." "Don't Be Cruel." "Return to Sender." "Teddy Bear." "Jailhouse Rock."

The formula for a hit back in the day was recording a song that lasted between 2 and 3 minutes. Thus, Elvis can cram a lot of songs into a show.

Elvis covered other hits such as "Bridge Over Troubled Waters." And he couldn't get away without doing some gospel.

But if you came for "Suspicious Minds," Elvis delivered big time. It may the most Elvis of all the Elvis songs.

He called out some of his fans by name.

"I see y'all from University Place," he said, waving to a group that waved back.

The women didn't exactly scream, but they were thrilled to be seen by The King.

Our Elvis likes Movie Elvis

Elvis asked how many in the audience had seen this summer's movie cleverly titled "Elvis."

Hands went up from about half the crowd.

Austin Butler, who was Elvis in the musical drama, "did a fine job," our Elvis said.

He said a fan here asked if he was going to be in the movie, when word got out one was being made.

That's funny, considering there must be a lot of Elvis impersonators in the world.

"They didn't call me," our Elvis said, a bit dejected. "Again. But Austin did a fine job."

Introducing his next song" he quipped, "If you need an Elvis, 'Let It Be Me.'"

Until next time ...

I stood at the edge of the stage, and wondered what a front row ticket cost for an Elvis show? And what it would cost today? I dozed off counting all the zeroes.

While I was watching Elvis do his thing and taking photographs, a woman came up to me and asked," When he gets done, can I talk to him?"

I am guessing she thought I was Col. Tom Parker.

Sure, I said.

Then I remembered his shows famously ended with, "Elvis has left the building."

I hoped he wouldn't vanish.

Because my day, and Wednesday for all the senior citizens who came to the fairgrounds, had gotten better simply by suspending time and enjoying Elvis Presley songs.

It was like he never left. I went back to the office singing Elvis songs. For the rest of he day.

So, Harvey McFadden ... thank you.

Thank you very much.