A pair of cold fronts later this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The extended forecast is very quiet with just a minor front anticipated to ease through the High Plains Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will help keep high temperatures near normal Thursday and Friday. A more moderate front will arrive over the weekend and while it...
Randall County Fire officials warn of upcoming wildfire season
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Most may not be aware, but the Texas Panhandle is approaching a second wildfire season and local officials are advising residents on how to stay safe. Randall County Fire Department issued a warning to their Facebook followers earlier this week. “When fall temperatures come and...
Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
Man in wheelchair killed by hit & run driver on I-40 frontage road
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a driver they said hit and killed a man in a wheelchair. The accident happened around 12:15 a,m. Friday on the north I-40 frontage road west of Grand Street. He was about a mile from his home. Police said Gregory...
Traffic patterns expected to change on Western next week due to continue road project
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As part of the City of Amarillo's Fiscal Year 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project, traffic patterns on Western Street will change as the next phase of a road improvement project begins, city officials announced on Friday. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 20, traffic flow will shift from...
