Amarillo, TX

A pair of cold fronts later this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The extended forecast is very quiet with just a minor front anticipated to ease through the High Plains Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will help keep high temperatures near normal Thursday and Friday. A more moderate front will arrive over the weekend and while it...
AMARILLO, TX
Randall County Fire officials warn of upcoming wildfire season

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Most may not be aware, but the Texas Panhandle is approaching a second wildfire season and local officials are advising residents on how to stay safe. Randall County Fire Department issued a warning to their Facebook followers earlier this week. “When fall temperatures come and...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
AMARILLO, TX
Man in wheelchair killed by hit & run driver on I-40 frontage road

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a driver they said hit and killed a man in a wheelchair. The accident happened around 12:15 a,m. Friday on the north I-40 frontage road west of Grand Street. He was about a mile from his home. Police said Gregory...
AMARILLO, TX
