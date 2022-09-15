ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Announces Shelter & Humanitarian Services For Newly-Arriving Families & Individuals to the Martha’s Vineyard

BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council selects new president during special meeting

On Friday evening the Fall River City Council voted in a new president. During a meeting that began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Joe Camara was voted to be the new president until the end of the year. Voting:. Shawn Cadime: Dionne. Joe Camara: Camara. Michelle Dionne: Dionne. Brad Kilby: Camara.
FALL RIVER, MA
West Tisbury, MA
West Tisbury, MA
West Tisbury, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Confidential: Room to roam on Martha’s Vineyard

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. When the times demand it, I go back...
REAL ESTATE
capecod.com

Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday

HYANNIS – Multiple road races will be carried out across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The annual Girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. (Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence Ovarian Cancer) 5K Run/Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the Centerville area. Participants will be taking to stretches such as Craigville Beach Road and Long Beach Road to raise money for research and more resources in the fight against ovarian cancer.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Families Gather in Support at Ceremony of Remembrance

On Saturday afternoon at the Edgartown Lighthouse Children’s Memorial 49 new stones honoring a child’s life were added to the 998 stones encircling the lighthouse, and 49 grieving families were greeted with open arms. Everyone received white carnations to place upon the stone memorializing their child. Many brought...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Richard Olsen
Mark Friedman
Dianna Carney

Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day Event

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Plymouth Pride has announced a fun fall event that is sure to get you in a festive mood! Apple picking with Plymouth Pride will take place on Saturday, October 1st- the perfect way to kick off the spooky season! Event participants are instructed to meet "at the apple picking entrance after parking" so that everyone can begin together.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!

Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway

Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Daily Mail

What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'

Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
HOMELESS
capeandislands.org

With summer in the rear-view mirror, fishermen look ahead to the 'fall run'

There's a change in the light and in the air as we head into the second half of September. For fishermen, it means it’s time start thinking about the fall run. Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the forces that give rise to the fall run: a confluence of bait and seasonal migration, and what that could spell for anglers on the Cape and islands this year.
HOBBIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vineyard pride

We saw the worst of humanity. We saw the best of humanity. The 50 migrants and refugees from Venezuela were on Martha’s Vineyard for just about 40 hours, but in that time we saw — once again — that Islanders rise to the occasion when opportunity presents itself.
IMMIGRATION

