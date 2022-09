Tim Marron, a 22-year member of Salesmanship Club of Dallas, has been elected as president of the Dallas-based civic organization, leading it into its 103rd year. Since 1920, the nonprofit service organization has been committed to changing the odds for children through the educational and therapeutic programs of Momentous Institute. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas is also the host organization of the AT&T Byron Nelson, which benefits Momentous Institute.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO