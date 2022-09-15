ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Sutherland’s Mr. Harrigan Schemes From Grave in Trailer for Stephen King Adaptation

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQHVv_0hwziBfA00

In the new trailer for Mr. Harrigan’s Phone , the titular character played by Donald Sutherland dies, but it appears he still is able to communicate in the supernatural thriller. Based on the short story by Stephen King , the John Lee Hancock written-and-directed film arrives on Oct. 5 via Netflix .

In the creepy clip, a young boy named Craig (portrayed by Jaeden Martell) befriends an older reclusive man named Mr. Harrigan. On one of Craig’s visits to Harrigan’s mansion, Craig presents his wealthy friend with an iPhone, a new invention at the time, and they give him the nickname Pirateking.

As Craig navigates being a student, he begins grappling with a bullying classmate and looks for advice from his older friend. “Has anyone ever tried to take advantage of you?” Craig says and asks how Harrigan dealt with it. “Harshly,” he quips.

When Harrigan dies, Craig slips the cell he gave him into his casket, and as things turn worse between Craig and his classmate, he begins to get creepy responses from Harrigan on his cell phone that coincide with the seemingly coincidental death of Craig’s classmate.

Co-produced by Ryan Murphy, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Colin O’Brien, Cyrus Arnold, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Peggy J. Scott.

