Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
2nd September Days Festival brings live tunes to Athens
Music and laughter echoed across the field behind The Southern Brewing Company on Friday and Saturday as hundreds gathered for the second annual September Days Festival. The festival kicked off on Sept. 16, with an opening performance by the alternative rock band The Getaway Company. People scattered across the field...
Red and Black
Q&A: Cafe Racer owner Chris Hart talks expanding
Located only 10 minutes outside of Athens, Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts has become a local favorite since opening in 2018. Cafe Racer currently serves its menu out of a trailer-style building in Oglethorpe County and a full-service food truck, but the business is bringing its famous coffee and doughnuts to West Broad Street at a bigger, permanent building soon.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens Pride and Queer Collective hosts Athens Pride Fest 2022
“The first pride was a riot,” according to Cameron Harrelson. On Saturday night, thousands of people gathered together to celebrate love and acceptance that those at the first pride event fought for. Cheers from the stage at APQC’s annual Pride Fest echoed through Terrapin Beer Co.
Red and Black
VIDEO: Athens Pride Fest
Athens Pride Fest returned on September 17, 2022. Kelly is the video desk editor at The Red & Black, where she leads the video desk and covers both Athens and UGA events. In her free time, she can be found reviewing films on Letterboxd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red and Black
Farmer Champion Week celebrates locally sourced food
From the many farmers markets located around Athens to an abundance of farm-to-table restaurants, the Classic City is full of seasonal, local produce. What better way to celebrate that tradition than a week of good food?. Georgia Organics, a non-profit that supports small and organic Georgia farmers, is hosting the...
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
Red and Black
5 things you may have missed this week
Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank. On Sept. 13, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department in a work session. Representatives presented project plans for the development of a new library and updates on the progress at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The CEO of the food bank said the organization's purpose is to end food insecurity in their communities.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
Athens struggles to be walkable city
The number of pedestrians in Athens has increased over the past month as thousands of students returned to the University of Georgia campus, said Shaun Barnett, Athens-Clarke County Police Department public information officer. Having more people on the roads increases the risk of pedestrian accidents, especially downtown where there is a high amount of foot traffic, he said.
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
Red and Black
Georgia hockey loses 6-0 in season opener against Tennessee
The UGA Ice Dawgs returned to Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center for the first game of their 2022-23 season on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. It was a tough game for Georgia, as the University of Tennessee Ice Vols defeated the Ice Dawgs, 6-0. According to Georgia head...
Red and Black
Stacey Abrams speaks at UCWGA labor rally
The United Campus Workers of Georgia held a labor rally Saturday afternoon in College Square, which brought the attention of many Georgians, including the special guest, Stacey Abrams, who spoke at the event. “Voting is not magic, voting is medicine,” Abrams said. “And we’ve got some ills we need to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
UNG among top universities in the south
The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
Red and Black
Musical Journey: The Athens Music Walk of Fame
Launched in 2020, the Athens Music Walk of Fame takes visitors on a journey through the city's musical history and showcases a spectrum of talent on just a few downtown blocks. 1. Vic Chesnutt. Athens native and legendary singer songwriter Vic Chesnutt was a star in the local music scene...
UGA students forced to find a new place to live after delays at Athens apartment complex
ATHENS, Ga — University of Georgia students are scrambling and worried after a local apartment complex delayed their move-in again. During the initial delay, the complex was putting the students up in hotels, but on Saturday, that ends. There are work crews wearing hard hats and large equipment moving...
dawgsports.com
What Was Shane Beamer Thinking?
If you’ve watched enough college football on television you know the moment. That point late in the game when the camera pans to the losing coach. He’s standing there, looking like his wife left him and/or his dog died, and you wonder “what is that poor guy thinking right now?”
wgac.com
Initial List of Bed, Bath and Beyond Stores Closing Released
Bed, Bath and Beyond officials announced last month that an estimated 150 of its home goods stores would be closing as it struggles to turn around lagging sales. Today, a list of the initial 50 stores set to close was announced. Only two are on the chopping block in Georgia. One in Suwanee and the other in Snellville. It’s not known when the company will release the list of the remaining 100 slated to close. Officials also plan to cut the company’s corporate and supply chain staff by an estimated 20%.
Albany Herald
JUST IN: AP Top 25 Released Following Georgia's Massive Win
The University of Georgia received 57 first-place votes a week ago to be the No. 1 ranked football team in all of American, according to the AP Top25 a week ago. The combination fo Georgia's dominance through two games and Alabama's fistfight with a then unranked Texas Football team vaulted the Dawgs over the Crimson Tide.
Trailer released for TV series about Oscarville, the town submerged under Lake Lanier
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) The fictional series inspired by the true story of the town of Oscarville is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, September 15, the official trailer for the first episode of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” was released. The trailer can be viewed on the official website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for the series.
'All clear' after bomb threat on Emory's Oxford campus
OXFORD, Ga. — Officials were looking into a bomb threat on the Oxford campus of Emory University, they said Sunday. By around 12:10 p.m., the all clear was given after "no device was found." As a precaution, they said on social media, Jolley Residential Center buildings were evacuated. They...
Comments / 0