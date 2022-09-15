ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Lindsay football loses hard fought game against Woodlake

The Lindsay High football team hosted the Woodlake Tigers on Friday night at Frank Skadan Stadium and after a hard fought game the Tigers ended up winning 28-16 for the Cardinals. In the first quarter started the Cardinals and the Tigers tugged back and forth with the ball, neither gaining...
LINDSAY, CA

