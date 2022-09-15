Read full article on original website
Why E-Home Household Service Shares Are Nosediving
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd EJH shares are trading lower by 12.60% to $0.17 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital for up to $12.3 million. E-Home Household Service says, under the Purchase Agreement, on any trading day selected by the...
Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
Stop spending so much time on your product when pitching to investors
It’s natural for founders to live and breathe for their customers and product, but the dirty little secret of fundraising is that your investors are extraordinarily unlikely to care about your product. And they have a few legitimate reasons for being that way. I often see product-focused founders spending...
SoftBank-backed Ola to cut 200 jobs in India
The company has kickstarted the new wave of layoffs, which affects the engineering teams at its food and ride-hailing businesses. An Ola spokesperson said the layoff impacts fewer than 200 jobs, accounting for 10% of the company’s engineering team. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at over $7 billion and backed...
Where’s the center of the startup world? Depends on which VC you ask
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann jumped on the mic, with Theresa on backup, to talk through the biggest headlines. We started with a look at the Figma-Adobe...
No money for shelfware
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Fighting SaaS sprawl. “SaaS sprawl is a natural consequence of the SaaS revolution,” TechCrunch contributors Mark Settle and...
Emerging managers should take advantage of the slower fundraising market by courting LPs
It can be hard for emerging venture managers to get on institutional investors’ radars. Many LPs already have long-term relationships in the asset class, and these investors frequently have lean teams with a long list of investment criteria. But as venture fundraising continues to slow, now may be the perfect time for emerging managers to get their foot in the door.
Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off
The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
Intuitive Machines to go public in SPAC deal
Intuitive Machines, which was founded over nine years ago and is based in Houston, will merge with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. Once the merger is complete, the combined value of the company will be about $815 million. Executives from both companies told investors during a call that Intuitive Machines is...
How to create a due diligence road map for Series B investors
Now, I want to highlight how founders can tie these materials together for investors. If done well, these materials, along with various phone calls and presentations, will create the blueprint and backbone for an in-depth Series B due diligence process. This blueprint is important because someone will likely read every...
Adobe makes $20B bet on a collaborative future with Figma acquisition
Why go so far outside of its pricing comfort zone and pay twice as much as Figma’s most recent private valuation? The easy answer is that it’s about taking a potential rival off the market. Yes, Adobe XD is a similar product, but there could be more to this deal than simply playing defense.
Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
Swedish last-mile delivery companies Instabox and Budbee to become Instabee in $1.7B merger
The two companies, which were both founded out of the Stockholm area in 2015, serve as the delivery and logistics partner for major brands including multinational clothing retailer H&M, offering delivery services directly to people’s homes as well as automated lockers in strategic locations. Instabox operates in Sweden, Denmark,...
TechCrunch+ roundup: Growth activation metrics, 3 keys to Series B, pitch deck teardown
“Approximately 95.87% of iOS users drop off after day 30,” writes Martinez. “As a startup founder, how do you prevent leakage after spending significant resources to acquire people at the top of the funnel?”. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save...
Grocery delivery startups with low margins might drop IPO dreams for M&A reality
While covering the recent news of Misfits Market acquiring Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh noted it was difficult to reach profitability in the industry as sales leveled off in the past two years. Some companies have made layoffs or left markets due to “burning a tremendous amount of cash and not raising capital.”
NebulaGraph reaps from China’s growing appetite for graph databases
NebulaGraph is one of China’s fastest-growing startups offering graph databases with open source and enterprise subscription options. Two years after we covered its $8 million funding round, the company announced this week that it has closed a Series A round led by Jeneration Capital. The company did not specify how much it has raised, only saying it’s in the “low tens of millions” of dollars.
Last call to save $1100 on Disrupt passes
Every year, Disrupt captures the imagination of people around the world. There’s a massive global audience eager to hear the buzz about dynamic new startups, larger trends in the industry, and prognostications made by legendary tech visionaries. Whether you’re looking for an angel round, a new job, or a new co-founder, the opportunities at Disrupt 2022 are boundless.
Varo’s bank charter milestone, more corporate cards and BNPL under a microscope
First off, I have to say that this past week was one of the busiest fintech news weeks I have experienced in a long while. Whoa. So.much.going.on. While I couldn’t obviously cover it all, I attempted to fit as much of it as I could into this newsletter. Before...
