ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Milly Alcock Of ‘House Of The Dragon’ Calls Out Fans For Pitting Her Against Co-Star

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asW0D_0hwzgkrP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08f8jf_0hwzgkrP00 Milly Alcock attends the premiere of "House of the Dragon" in July. (Photo: CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images)

Milly Alcock let her inner fiery Targaryen slip in a new interview with Nylon .

The “ House of the Dragon ” star, who plays a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s “ Game of Thrones ” prequel, told the magazine in an article published Wednesday that some fans don’t seem to be picking up how their behaviors echo the gender disparities highlighted in the series.

Alcock pointed out that her character’s pivotal friendship with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) is frayed due to the very patriarchal world they live in — a conflict emphasized in the show.

“‘House of the Dragon’ highlights yes, the patriarchy, yes, misogyny, but also the internalized misogyny that these two women are forced to face,” she told the magazine. “They’re forced to be put at odds with one another by the choices by men.”

She added:

“But what I found quite hilarious is that the fan base is also putting the actors, the young Alicent and the young Rhaenyra, at odds with each other, and choosing who’s better, also by decision of mostly men. So I think that it’s really just fucking ironic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKbI1_0hwzgkrP00
Milly Alcock as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower in “House of the Dragon.” (Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Alcock’s comments come weeks after Emily Carey, who plays young Alicent in the series, said harassment led her to delete her Twitter account after she said her character was “multifaceted” and had “so many layers to her” at San Diego’s Comic Con.

It’s unclear what specific comments Alcock was referring to. A Twitter search of her name showed posts that mostly praised her character.

“House of the Dragon” is based on a few chapters in George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” a history of the fictional House Targaryen. In the book, Alicent is painted as a villain and main foe of Rhaenyra.

“Fire & Blood” reads like a broad textbook, with an omniscient narrator gathering the history of House Targaryen from various sources, including maesters, septons, literature and a guy named Mushroom — and these accounts tend to conflict with one another. Therefore, this history of House Targaryen is not super reliable, and the show has various versions of events it could potentially rely on.

The four episodes that have aired so far suggest the series is very interested in showing that whatever happens between Rhaenyra and Alicent is nuanced and greatly affected by the decisions of the more powerful men and institutions around them.

Read Alcock’s interview in full at Nylon .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 22

Related
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"

Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Carey
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dragon#Textbook#Getty Images#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Teen Vogue

Why Didn’t Zendaya & Tom Holland Go to the Emmys Together?

The biggest heist of this year's Emmy Awards? Tom Holland and Zendaya's decision to deny us their non-Spiderman red carpet debut as a couple. Don't worry — the happy couple is still seemingly very much together. Only days ago, Tom was photographed visiting Zendaya on the set of Dune 2 in Budapest. But Tom's absence from the red carpet was notable given the doubly historic nature of Zendaya's win for lead actress in a drama series.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech

Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
ATLANTA, GA
Cinemablend

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffPost

HuffPost

151K+
Followers
8K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy