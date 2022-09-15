ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt's Starting QB vs. WMU Comes Down to Gametime Decision

By Stephen Thompson
The Pitt Panthers still have "no clarity" on their quarterback situation for Week 3.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are in limbo right now after their top two quarterbacks suffered injuries in their Week 2 game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Starter Kedon Slovis exited the game at the end of the first half after taking a particularly nasty sack and later in the fourth quarter, back-up Nick Patti came up lame after scrambling for the endzone, but stayed in the game.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said that he has not yet determined who will start at quarterback this week when the team embarks on their first road trip of the season to Kalamazoo for a date with Western Michigan Broncos.

When asked if he had any clarity on who would be available for his team this weekend, Narduzzi said "Not yet," but added that Slovis could play.

Should neither Slovis or Patti be able to play, the job would fall to either Derek Kyler or Nate Yarnell, who have been battling for the third-string job. Yarnell has been the third quarterback on the depth chart ever since the end of fall camp but Narduzzi said neither of the two reserves has been able to separate himself. He added that both Kyler and Yarnell, who didn't participate in spring practices, have made great strides over the past few weeks as they see more reps.

"They're both mature," Narduzzi said. "I think both of them got better the more reps they got this week because obviously, they got more reps."

