ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, MI

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Salvation Army Community Center Programs

The Port Huron Salvation Army Corps. Community Center has announced their new community programs!. Angela Drum, the Port Huron Salvation Army Corps. Community Director, talks about their Holiday Camps, Retiree’s Club, Generational Cooking Club, Gamer Club, and more!. Angela also talks about Camp Boo, which will have Trunk or...
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

September is National Recovery Month

September is National Recovery Month and Port Huron Mayor Pauline Repp and the city council presented a proclamation to representatives of the Blue Water Recovery and Outreach Center, endorsing their work. Repp made the presentation at the council’s regular meeting Sept. 12, 2022. “Behavioral health is an essential part...
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

Last weekend of summer event guide

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, music, fireworks, and pumpkins to help fill your itinerary.Macomb countyWhat: Metro Boat ShowWhen: Sept. 15-18 Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult) Visit websiteOakland countyWhat: Common Ground Art FairWhen: Sept. 17- 18Where:  Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown BirminghamCost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Troy Family DazeWhen: Sept. 15-18Where: Troy Civic Center CampusCost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and underhttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWashtenaw countyWhat: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest When: Sept. 16-17 Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWayne countyWhat: Flat Rock RiverfestWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, FlatCost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival When: Sept. 16-17Where: Downtown Northville Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Romulus Pumpkin FestivalWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit website
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Ruth woman charged following recent arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools

The Huron Daily Tribune reports that the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools Wednesday afternoon was arraigned Thursday on two felony charges related to her run-in with police. The woman, 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard, allegedly spat on the three officers who subdued her,...
HARBOR BEACH, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

“Night of Champions” with Mike “Doc” Emrick

YMCA of the blue water area hosts Night of Champions with legendary hockey announcer Mike “Doc” Emrick!. Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the latest sports updates happening throughout the Blue Water Area!. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is...
PORT HURON, MI
thevarsitynews.net

Bloomfield on the River Apartments

Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
PONTIAC, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Upset mother broke chief’s glasses, threw body cam during arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools

More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.
HARBOR BEACH, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarecrow#Community Service#Ebook#Sandusky Community Hearts
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron tries to buy four cop cars for $187,500; but will the city actually get them?

The Port Huron Police Department will soon be showing off four new police utility vehicles. “There is no guarantee that we’re actually going to get these vehicles,” said City Manager James Freed, as heard on the recording of the Sept. 12 regular meeting of the city council, posted on the city’s website. “There is patrol car shortage across the state right now. People have older vehicles that are breaking down and can’t get them replaced.”
PORT HURON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
1470 WFNT

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Man dead, woman injured after Huron Co. crash

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) – One man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a crash in Huron County. On Thursday, Sept. 15 shortly after 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and emergency responders were sent to the crash near the intersection of M-142 and M-19 in Verona Township, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Outsider.com

Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares

You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy