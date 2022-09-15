Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Salvation Army Community Center Programs
The Port Huron Salvation Army Corps. Community Center has announced their new community programs!. Angela Drum, the Port Huron Salvation Army Corps. Community Director, talks about their Holiday Camps, Retiree’s Club, Generational Cooking Club, Gamer Club, and more!. Angela also talks about Camp Boo, which will have Trunk or...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
September is National Recovery Month
September is National Recovery Month and Port Huron Mayor Pauline Repp and the city council presented a proclamation to representatives of the Blue Water Recovery and Outreach Center, endorsing their work. Repp made the presentation at the council’s regular meeting Sept. 12, 2022. “Behavioral health is an essential part...
Last weekend of summer event guide
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, music, fireworks, and pumpkins to help fill your itinerary.Macomb countyWhat: Metro Boat ShowWhen: Sept. 15-18 Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult) Visit websiteOakland countyWhat: Common Ground Art FairWhen: Sept. 17- 18Where: Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown BirminghamCost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Troy Family DazeWhen: Sept. 15-18Where: Troy Civic Center CampusCost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and underhttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWashtenaw countyWhat: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest When: Sept. 16-17 Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWayne countyWhat: Flat Rock RiverfestWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, FlatCost: 21& up- $5, under 21- freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival When: Sept. 16-17Where: Downtown Northville Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit websiteWhat: Romulus Pumpkin FestivalWhen: Sept. 16-17Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus Cost: Freehttps://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/Visit website
WNEM
Parade of tractors, trucks and trailers for charitable ‘Burtucky Days’
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles and even people riding on a trailered pontoon boat took to the streets of Burton for the “Burtucky Parade” Thursday afternoon. It’s part of the annual “Burtucky Days” event hosted by Captains Quarters Lounge....
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
“Live From The Carriage Barn Stage” Concert Series Presents: Annie & Rod Capps Quartet
Port Sanilac, MI – The Sanilac County Historical Society’s “Live From The Carriage Barn Stage” presents the Annie & Rod Capps Quartet, with special guest, Still Running, for their final concert of the season. About the Annie & Rod Capps Quartet: Annie & Rod Capps, along...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Ruth woman charged following recent arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
The Huron Daily Tribune reports that the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools Wednesday afternoon was arraigned Thursday on two felony charges related to her run-in with police. The woman, 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard, allegedly spat on the three officers who subdued her,...
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
“Night of Champions” with Mike “Doc” Emrick
YMCA of the blue water area hosts Night of Champions with legendary hockey announcer Mike “Doc” Emrick!. Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the latest sports updates happening throughout the Blue Water Area!. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is...
thevarsitynews.net
Bloomfield on the River Apartments
Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Upset mother broke chief’s glasses, threw body cam during arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron tries to buy four cop cars for $187,500; but will the city actually get them?
The Port Huron Police Department will soon be showing off four new police utility vehicles. “There is no guarantee that we’re actually going to get these vehicles,” said City Manager James Freed, as heard on the recording of the Sept. 12 regular meeting of the city council, posted on the city’s website. “There is patrol car shortage across the state right now. People have older vehicles that are breaking down and can’t get them replaced.”
Winning Lucky for Life ticket sold in Macomb County, 25k per year for life at stake
The top prize for Lucky For Life is $1,000 a day for life, which is won by matching all five numbers, plus a Lucky Ball. This is the sixth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
nbc25news.com
CPSC warns consumers to 'immediately' stop using male-to-male cords sold on Amazon
FLINT, Mich. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to "immediately" stop using and dispose of certain extension cords sold on Amazon because they pose several safety hazards. The CPSC says the male-to-male extension cords, with a three-prong plug, can shock or electrocute users, and pose fire...
Suspect wanted in theft of over $1k worth of crab legs from Costco in Macomb County
Police in Macomb County are looking for a “shellfish” thief after they say he stole over $1,100 worth of king crab legs from a local Costco.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people sentenced for running illegal gambling operation at Sterling Heights cafe
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Four people from Wayne and Macomb counties have been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation inside an internet cafe in Sterling Heights, officials said. State authorities said the gambling operation was set up at Jackpott’s of Sterling Heights on Lakeside Circle. Charges. Sam...
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
WNEM
Man dead, woman injured after Huron Co. crash
HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) – One man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a crash in Huron County. On Thursday, Sept. 15 shortly after 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and emergency responders were sent to the crash near the intersection of M-142 and M-19 in Verona Township, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.
Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares
You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
