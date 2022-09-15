This is the best mac and cheese in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll

We asked readers which Whatcom County restaurant made the best macaroni and cheese, and the votes are in.

The poll had 11 local restaurant options in Whatcom County including Boundary Bay Brewery, Bayou on Bay, Cosmos Bistro, Burnt Ends, and Jake’s BBQ and Catering. The unscientific poll received a total of 180 votes.

The best mac and cheese in Whatcom County

La Fiamma Woodfire Pizza was voted as having the best mac and cheese in Whatcom County, with a total of 66 votes.

La Fiamma Woodfire Pizza is known for its wide variety of pizzas such as a black truffle pizza, wild smoked salmon pizza, burrata and hot honey pizza, and classics such as pepperoni and cheese pizzas.

The raclette mac and cheese is made with rigatoni pasta, baked with raclette Swiss cheese, béchamel sauce and breadcrumbs.

The restaurant’s menu also features garlic knots, wood-fire s’mores, special soups, spaghetti and meatballs, salads and a menu for kids 10 and under.

The local restaurant is also popular online, as it has a 4-star rating from 475 reviews on Yelp .

La Fiamma Woodfire Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and is located at 200 E. Chestnut St., Bellingham.

Following La Fiamma Woodfire Pizza with 40 votes was The Black Cat.

The Black Cat is in Fairhaven and was opened in 1987. The restaurant’s menu features dishes such as Dungeness crab cakes, jalapeno chicken, cod fish and chips, burgers and more.

The restaurant serves two macaroni and cheese options. The Plain Mac & Cheese is made with Swiss and cheddar cheese, as well as tomatoes, green onions and a Parmesan cheese and panko crust. The Dungeness Crab Mac & Cheese includes all the same ingredients in addition to fresh crab.

The Black Cat has received a 4-star rating from 302 Yelp reviews , and is praised for its mac and cheese, french onion soup and desserts.

The Black Cat is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, but promotes late night hours on its website every night from 10 p.m. until close. The Black Cat is located at 1200 Harris Ave., Suite 310.

Boundary Bay Brewery came in third place with 25 votes, followed by Bayou on Bay with 15 votes, Brandywine Kitchen with 14 votes and Jake’s BBQ and Catering with seven votes.

