ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal, US military intel chief says

Russia’s setbacks and stretched resources in Ukraine show its forces are incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin’s initial aims in invading the country as things stand now, the Pentagon’s intelligence chief said Friday. “We’re coming to a point right now where I think Putin is going to...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Air Force discloses procurement fraud probe, provides few details

The Air Force has been quietly investigating potential procurement fraud for nearly two years, service officials revealed Friday. The Office of Special Investigations opened its probe in January 2021, spokesperson Linda Card told Air Force Times. She declined to provide details on the scope of the case or whether fraudulent products were used in military aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
MilitaryTimes

COVID-19 dismissals suspended for Marines seeking religious exemptions

The Marine Corps is suspending any administrative actions for certain Marines seeking a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine — similar to what the Navy did earlier this year. The guidance follows a preliminary injunction that a U.S. federal district court judge issued in August blocking the Marine Corps...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MilitaryTimes

Veterans suicide rate may be double federal estimates, study suggests

The rate of suicide among veterans may be more than double what federal officials report annually because of undercounting related to drug overdose deaths and service record errors, according to a new analysis released Saturday. Officials from America’s Warrior Partnership, in a joint study with University of Alabama and Duke...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy