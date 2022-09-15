Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal, US military intel chief says
Russia’s setbacks and stretched resources in Ukraine show its forces are incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin’s initial aims in invading the country as things stand now, the Pentagon’s intelligence chief said Friday. “We’re coming to a point right now where I think Putin is going to...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force discloses procurement fraud probe, provides few details
The Air Force has been quietly investigating potential procurement fraud for nearly two years, service officials revealed Friday. The Office of Special Investigations opened its probe in January 2021, spokesperson Linda Card told Air Force Times. She declined to provide details on the scope of the case or whether fraudulent products were used in military aircraft.
Asylum seeker dies by suicide in New York City shelter, mayor says
After an influx of migrants from southern states, New York Mayor Eric Adams said an asylum seeker died by suicide at a city shelter.
Russian seaborne oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as discounts become less attractive for Asian customers
In the first two weeks of September, exports totaled 3.03 million barrels per day, a drop of around 314,000 barrels per day from August levels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MilitaryTimes
COVID-19 dismissals suspended for Marines seeking religious exemptions
The Marine Corps is suspending any administrative actions for certain Marines seeking a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine — similar to what the Navy did earlier this year. The guidance follows a preliminary injunction that a U.S. federal district court judge issued in August blocking the Marine Corps...
MilitaryTimes
Veterans suicide rate may be double federal estimates, study suggests
The rate of suicide among veterans may be more than double what federal officials report annually because of undercounting related to drug overdose deaths and service record errors, according to a new analysis released Saturday. Officials from America’s Warrior Partnership, in a joint study with University of Alabama and Duke...
Comments / 0