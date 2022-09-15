ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Edna Karr scores 67 points in rout of Warren Easton

Edna Karr scored a rushing touchdown on six consecutive possessions in the first half and added two more scores soon after halftime on the way to defeating Warren Easton 67-20 in a showdown between local football powers Saturday at Behrman Stadium. Deantre Jackson rushed 11 times for 218 yards and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season

JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night

Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
DESTREHAN, LA
theadvocate.com

In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU

Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Southern loses 24-0 to Texas Southern to start SWAC play

ARLINGTON - New head coach Eric Dooley didn't get the start to SWAC play that he wanted, as Southern gets dominated by Texas Southern 24-0 in the Arlington Football Classic. Quarterback BeSean McCray struggled all night passing the ball. McCray threw 3 interceptions, and the Jaguars went 0 for 4 on 4th down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana high school football scores, live updates from LHSAA Week 3

It's Week 3 of the Louisiana high school football season. Follow along for updates from games across the state. In Lafayette, the top game is at Evangel Christian where Westgate puts its 2-0 record on the line. Texas commit Derek Williams leads the Westgate secondary. One of the most intriguing...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute

Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
BATON ROUGE, LA
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

