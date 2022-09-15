Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
Booker T. Washington’s Arnold Barnes named Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club Prep Player of Week
Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes has been selected as the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prep Player of the Week for the metro New Orleans area for week three for the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, Crescent City Sports, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and WGNO/WNOL Friday Night Football.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr scores 67 points in rout of Warren Easton
Edna Karr scored a rushing touchdown on six consecutive possessions in the first half and added two more scores soon after halftime on the way to defeating Warren Easton 67-20 in a showdown between local football powers Saturday at Behrman Stadium. Deantre Jackson rushed 11 times for 218 yards and...
theadvocate.com
LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season
JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
theadvocate.com
Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night
Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
theadvocate.com
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant
A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
theadvocate.com
New Mexico is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Lobos offense, defense here
A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, the New Mexico Lobos ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: First meeting. On New Mexico. RECORD: 2-1, 0-1 Mountain West. RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Maine 41-0, lost to Boise State...
wbrz.com
Southern loses 24-0 to Texas Southern to start SWAC play
ARLINGTON - New head coach Eric Dooley didn't get the start to SWAC play that he wanted, as Southern gets dominated by Texas Southern 24-0 in the Arlington Football Classic. Quarterback BeSean McCray struggled all night passing the ball. McCray threw 3 interceptions, and the Jaguars went 0 for 4 on 4th down.
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana high school football scores, live updates from LHSAA Week 3
It's Week 3 of the Louisiana high school football season. Follow along for updates from games across the state. In Lafayette, the top game is at Evangel Christian where Westgate puts its 2-0 record on the line. Texas commit Derek Williams leads the Westgate secondary. One of the most intriguing...
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Jersey Photo Goes Viral
Olivia Dunne appears to be a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, has made it clear that she's a fan of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Dunne shared a photo next to a Burrow painting on social media earlier this month.
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s now the third week of high school football in south Louisiana, as teams continue to try to improve with district play around the corner.
theadvocate.com
LSU says it's taking action after women's tennis player caught using racial slur
LSU says it is "taking immediate and deliberate steps" after a LSU women's tennis player used a racial slur in a video that was posted to social media, sparking outrage. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed saying the slur and later laughing about it with other people.
theadvocate.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
theadvocate.com
New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute
Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
NOLA.com
Lonnie Matherne, 'The Real' Robert Mitchell in long New Orleans radio career, dies at 79
Lonnie Matherne Jr., better known as Robert Mitchell during his half-century career as a popular New Orleans radio disc jockey, program director and talk show host, died Monday at Slidell Memorial Hospital of complications from surgery. He was 79. Matherne, who was called “The Real” Robert Mitchell on air, spent...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
