JCPenney Introduces Frye and Co. to its Expanding Fashion Portfolio
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Today, JCPenney launches Frye and Co., a western American collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws its inspiration from the iconic Frye brand. Frye and Co. delivers products that are authentically made with the JCPenney consumer in mind, offering distinctive style and classic silhouettes for men and women. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005028/en/ JCPenney launches Frye and Co., a western American collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws its inspiration from the iconic Frye brand.
Furla Names Giorgio Presca CEO
MILAN — Giorgio Presca is joining Furla as the Italian accessories company’s new chief executive officer. He succeeds chief operating officer Devis Bassetto, who also temporarily held the position of CEO after the exit of Mauro Sabatini in April. Presca was most recently CEO of Clarks. He previously...
voguebusiness.com
Allbirds launches first plant-based leather sneaker
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Allbirds has launched its first plastic-free plant-based leather sneaker in partnership with material innovation company Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), in a move that could help the industry to reduce its reliance on harmful chemicals. The Plant Pacer sneaker uses Mirum, a...
Kohl’s Unveils Adaptive Apparel for Adults
Kohl’s is expanding its adaptive apparel assortment for adults across three of its private brands, and in tandem with adaptive-friendly denim giant Tommy Hilfiger. The expansion comes as the category’s market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2024, according to 2021 research from Coherent Market Insights. The collection, designed in partnership with Gamut Management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities, includes integrated garment features that are manufactured with ease and comfort at the forefront. Available now on Kohl’s e-commerce site, women’s adaptive products are sold across private-label brands Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and So, while...
Redouan El Hamdi: Why He Is The Go-To Guy For Leading Brands Across The Globe
It’s very difficult to define what love is. For some it’s their family, for others it’s their work. However, there’s one to know when someone truly loves something - they can’t wait to share it with others. Those are the kind of people, who go to any lengths for what they love. In essence, that sums up serial entrepreneur Redouan El Hamdi, and it’s also exactly what makes him the go-to guy for leading brands across the world.What does a brand want after all? Let’s keep success and profit aside for a moment — what remains is a brand’s ability...
MoonPay Dishes About Its NFT Fashion Blitz
Crypto fintech firm MoonPay has big plans to make non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, both easier to make and easier to buy — and its grand strategy has everything to do with fashion, the company told WWD. Days after the Council of Fashion Designers of America revealed that it chose...
Celine’s New Fragrance Was Inspired by Hedi Slimane’s Fondness for Savile Row Suiting
Three years ago, Celine teased 11 gender-fluid fragrances crafted by creative director Hedi Slimane. Nine of the scents launched that November as part of the house’s first fragrance line “Haute Perfumerie,” followed by another at the start of 2022. Now the final scent has arrived with a distinctive profile inspired by one very famous London street. Dubbed “Bois Dormant,” which means “sleeping log” in French, the woody fragrance draws upon the designer’s penchant for Savile Row. At 19 years old, Slimane scoured the back streets in search of a second-hand suit made by Mayfair’s masterful tailors. The sartorial hunt reportedly inspired...
Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability
Eyewear sits at a special intersection: it’s both a medical device, found at an optometrist’s office, and a fashion accessory found on the runway of many luxury brands. It’s a popular topic on social channels, with conversations around trends, sustainability and overall eye care. Here, WWD talks to three executives at U.S eyewear offices about trends and more. Meera Dua, chief merchandising officer, AEG VisionMore from WWDIconic Eyewear Options for Spring 2023Women's Sunglasses: Shout It OutSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: Athleticism WWD: How have you seen eye care shift post-pandemic? There was an upswing from working from home, and now as people return...
US News and World Report
Prada Invests in Italian Tannery, Undecided on Dual Listing
MILAN (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Italian luxury group Prada SpA said on Thursday it had bought a stake in the Tuscan tannery Superior SpA, tightening its grip on its supply chain, but noted it had not decided whether to list in Milan. A dual listing in Europe would help Prada widen its investor base, as some investment funds can only put money in European or U.S. stocks.
Saie Taps First President
Amid its upward trajectory, Saie is filling out its C-suite, starting with a new president. The brand appointed Lucia Perdomo-Ruehlemann, the seasoned executive who most recently served as global brand president of Drunk Elephant, to helm the business. Perdomo-Ruehlemann also counts time at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. under her belt.More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022 “Saie has exploded in the past year, and especially because of this accelerated pace, I am thoughtfully handpicking my leadership...
Plus-size Retailer Dia & Co. Integrates 11honore.com
After acquiring omnichannel, plus-size retailer 11 Honoré last June, Dia & Co. is launching a new website this week that fully integrates 11honore.com. The company said the integration makes “Dia the largest consolidated destination for the plus consumer that now includes luxury.”. Dia’s stable of plus-size brands now...
LG links with Parsons School of Design for super-giant AI project
South Korea's LG Group will be working with the Parsons School of Design in New York to develop artificial intelligence that can help people learn art and design.
Time Out Global
91 Vintage Markets
If you're keen to refresh your wardrobe but not so keen on emptying your bank account, then make your way to the 91 Vintage Sportswear Market at 524 Flinders Lane this Sunday, September 18. This quarterly market is a treasure trove for collectors, with more than 5,000 goods on offer...
Brown-Forman is putting more women at the helm of major whiskey and bourbon brands
Beyond whiskey, women make up 48% of the global senior leadership positions across the entire company. When Rachel Barrie first became a master blender for a Scotch whisky brand in 2003—the first female to hold such a title—she was invited by the team at Brown-Forman to be a part of their “The Women of High Spirits” event. It was a gathering of women who worked in the male-dominated world of liquor production. For Barrie, to be alongside other female leaders in the beverage industry at the time, like Lynn Tolley at Jack Daniel’s and Joyce Spence of Appleton Rum, was innovative.
In Style
Pat McGrath Labs Just Launched Its First-Ever Nail Polish With Supreme
Supreme has collaborated with everyone at this point, from high-end fashion houses like Louis Vuitton to the New York City subway system. For its latest partnership, the streetwear brand is teaming up again with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath on a limited-edition nail polish set. Following a Supreme red MatteTrance...
Inside The Invisible Collection’s New Design Showroom in NYC
Founded in 2016, The Invisible Collection is the brainchild of founders Anna Zaoui, Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays, and Lily Froehlicher. They were inspired to create an e-commerce platform that highlighted designs from both established and up-and-coming designers from all around the world that everyone could have access to. The exceptionally curated selection of bespoke products are made using exceptional craftsmanship and materiality, all with a sustainable edge. After opening showrooms in London and Paris, as well as pop-ups in the Hamptons, Los Angeles and Aspen, The Invisible Collection has officially landed in New York with its permanent showroom on the Upper East Side:...
Fast-fashion brands Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing are getting slammed for greenwashing after critics call sustainability claims misleading
Fast-fashion brands are raising eyebrows for attempting to appeal to eco-friendly shoppers, despite their history of unsustainable practices.
cryptoslate.com
Web3 fashion giants come together to host Global Metaverse Fashion event
The metaverse event company RLTY partnered up with metaverse fashion giants The Fabricant and World of Women (WoW) to host a global metaverse fashion event in the Decentraland between Sept. 20 and 22. The Fabricant is a digital fashion company focusing on bringing a sense of fashion to the metaverse....
