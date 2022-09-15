Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Marco Rubio Slammed After Saying He Paid Off Student Loans by Writing Book
The Republican senator said Saturday that he thinks "the student loan thing in America is a big problem," and that it "needs to be fixed."
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
Meet a Republican who's getting all of his student loans forgiven but thinks Biden's debt relief plan is unfair: 'I don't really view this policy as just.'
"It would absolutely make an impact on myself and my family's future," Matthew, 28, told Insider. But he thinks the policy should be more targeted.
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
DAY SEVEN: White House refuses to explain who will pay for Biden's $500B student loan handout
President Biden and White House officials remain silent about how they plan to pay for the cancelation of between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. Despite unveiling the policy last week, administration officials have yet to explain how Biden's student loan handout will be paid for in the long term. Economists say that since the proposal calls for the government to forgive the lending outright, taxpayers are likely on the hook as the principle and interest are piled on top of the nearly $31 trillion in existing U.S. debt.
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt
President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: When Will You Actually Get Debt Relief?
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Now that student loan forgiveness is a reality, borrowers want to know: What's the timeline for...
Most Americans Support Student Debt Forgiveness Until They Think About It
If the inevitable tradeoffs are ignored, most people would be in favor of getting a free lunch. Unfortunately, there ain't no such thing. A new poll shows that President Joe Biden's decision to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for many individuals who borrowed money from the federal government to pay for college (and $20,000 for those with need-based Pell Grants) is broadly popular—as long as people don't think about the scheme's knock-on effects. Once the potential consequences—including higher inflation and rising college tuition costs, are taken into account—support for student debt forgiveness craters, even among self-identified Democrats.
Senators Ask Biden to Expand Forgiveness for Parents Who Took Out Student Loans
Parents whose children received Pell Grants are not eligible for the $20,000 in forgiveness although they took out loans federal Parent PLUS loans to help
What the Biden student loan forgiveness plan means for Michiganders
President Joe Biden’s decision last week to provide student loan relief to up to 43 million people likely will have an impact on thousands of people in Michigan, where the average debt is around $30,000. The Democratic president announced a plan fulfilling a campaign promise to forgive some federal loans — up to $20,000 for […] The post What the Biden student loan forgiveness plan means for Michiganders appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress ahead of midterms – live
Parties tied on question of which one voters prefer controlling the legislature, with only 50 days to pivotal US elections
Almost half of U.S. governors ask Joe Biden to cut student loan forgiveness plan
Nearly half of the country's governors have signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan that would cancel up to $20,000 for federal aid borrowers. "As governors, we support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students in our...
Rightwingers threaten legal action on Biden’s student loan debt relief
Even before Joe Biden announced his recent plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for Americans burdened by their unprecedented debt from higher education, the US president was threatened with legal action by his adversaries on the right. Since the plan was put forward, chatter about a legal...
Voters don’t actually care about student loan forgiveness
Seven weeks out from the midterm elections, Democrats are facing better prospects than when they entered the summer of 2022. Inflation has improved, gas prices are dropping, and as they go back home, congressional Democrats can claim a host of accomplishments from their time in DC. But there’s one “win”...
