ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fallon
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
COLLEGES
Fox News

DAY SEVEN: White House refuses to explain who will pay for Biden's $500B student loan handout

President Biden and White House officials remain silent about how they plan to pay for the cancelation of between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. Despite unveiling the policy last week, administration officials have yet to explain how Biden's student loan handout will be paid for in the long term. Economists say that since the proposal calls for the government to forgive the lending outright, taxpayers are likely on the hook as the principle and interest are piled on top of the nearly $31 trillion in existing U.S. debt.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Student Loans#Military Recruitment#Recruiting#Defense Department#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Gop#Gi#The Department Of Defense#The White House#Democratic#Republicans
TheDailyBeast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
EDUCATION
ValueWalk

New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Most Americans Support Student Debt Forgiveness Until They Think About It

If the inevitable tradeoffs are ignored, most people would be in favor of getting a free lunch. Unfortunately, there ain't no such thing. A new poll shows that President Joe Biden's decision to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for many individuals who borrowed money from the federal government to pay for college (and $20,000 for those with need-based Pell Grants) is broadly popular—as long as people don't think about the scheme's knock-on effects. Once the potential consequences—including higher inflation and rising college tuition costs, are taken into account—support for student debt forgiveness craters, even among self-identified Democrats.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Michigan Advance

What the Biden student loan forgiveness plan means for Michiganders

President Joe Biden’s decision last week to provide student loan relief to up to 43 million people likely will have an impact on thousands of people in Michigan, where the average debt is around $30,000. The Democratic president announced a plan fulfilling a campaign promise to forgive some federal loans — up to $20,000 for […] The post What the Biden student loan forgiveness plan means for Michiganders appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Vox

Voters don’t actually care about student loan forgiveness

Seven weeks out from the midterm elections, Democrats are facing better prospects than when they entered the summer of 2022. Inflation has improved, gas prices are dropping, and as they go back home, congressional Democrats can claim a host of accomplishments from their time in DC. But there’s one “win”...
EDUCATION
MilitaryTimes

Defense, VA leaders renew calls to prevent suicides in new message

As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough released a message Friday encouraging troops and veterans to seek out care to “prevent tragic losses.”. “It’s important to remember that there is hope. Suicide prevention is possible,” McDonough says in the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy