COVID-19 dismissals suspended for Marines seeking religious exemptions
The Marine Corps is suspending any administrative actions for certain Marines seeking a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine — similar to what the Navy did earlier this year. The guidance follows a preliminary injunction that a U.S. federal district court judge issued in August blocking the Marine Corps...
Abbey Gate, heroism, heartbreak, a baby named ‘Joy’ and a life saved
In 2001 when I was 10 years old, I wrote in my fifth-grade yearbook that I wanted to be a military nurse. I was inspired by Nana, a nurse during World War II. I was motivated, too, by the still fresh, anguished memories of 9/11. My dad always told me to pick my path and follow it with my heart.
Military Creepypasta is a treasure trove of scary war stories
Veterans love a captive audience. If there’s an opportunity to impart a few “back in my day” tales of salt doggery, well, pull up a chair. Now, with spooky season well on its way, the time is appropriate to hang up the ordinary stories of chow hall food and barracks mold in favor of a few truly terrifying tales. And Military Creepypasta has more than enough to spare for that next session of campfire storytelling.
