Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Air Force discloses procurement fraud probe, provides few details
The Air Force has been quietly investigating potential procurement fraud for nearly two years, service officials revealed Friday. The Office of Special Investigations opened its probe in January 2021, spokesperson Linda Card told Air Force Times. She declined to provide details on the scope of the case or whether fraudulent products were used in military aircraft.
MilitaryTimes
COVID-19 dismissals suspended for Marines seeking religious exemptions
The Marine Corps is suspending any administrative actions for certain Marines seeking a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine — similar to what the Navy did earlier this year. The guidance follows a preliminary injunction that a U.S. federal district court judge issued in August blocking the Marine Corps...
MilitaryTimes
Army tempers foreign badge crackdown, apologizes amid review
The Army is coordinating with the Luxembourg and Netherlands embassies to establish a path forward for two popular foreign awards, Human Resources Command officials told Army Times in a phone interview. HRC was subject to backlash after an Aug. 30 awards regulation update that removed the Holland Four Day Event...
MilitaryTimes
Twin brothers, Thunderbirds founders laid to rest at Arlington
Two of the U.S. Air Force’s founding Thunderbirds members received a grand send off this week when the twin brothers, along with their spouses, were given a double inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery. Lt. Gen. Charles “Buck” Pattillo and his wife Bobbie, and Maj. Gen. Cuthbert “Bill” Pattillo and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MilitaryTimes
Military Creepypasta is a treasure trove of scary war stories
Veterans love a captive audience. If there’s an opportunity to impart a few “back in my day” tales of salt doggery, well, pull up a chair. Now, with spooky season well on its way, the time is appropriate to hang up the ordinary stories of chow hall food and barracks mold in favor of a few truly terrifying tales. And Military Creepypasta has more than enough to spare for that next session of campfire storytelling.
Comments / 0