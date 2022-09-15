Read full article on original website
4Star Politics: More trouble for Kansas foster care program
Controversy flares again over the Kansas foster care program after a state agency fails to publish sex abuse data required by state law.
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Want to solve the ‘worker shortage’? Invest in women
The Kansas State Fair kicked off with a debate between two candidates for governor. During the debate Republican Derek Schmidt was asked if Kansas is better off today than it was under former Governor Sam Brownback. Schmidt refused to answer the question. As a state are we better off? Yes....
COVID tests available for Kansas households
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said […]
Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
kcur.org
How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri
As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
KWCH.com
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to ‘under-resourced’ high school students
Kansas Board of Regents and Kansas Board of Education working on an $11 million plan to offer low-income high school students 9 hours of college classes. The post Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to ‘under-resourced’ high school students appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
360wichita.com
Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know
Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
hppr.org
Texas leads the country in the percentage of uninsured people
The c ensus data, released this week, showed that 18% of Texans were uninsured in 2021 . It was a very different story in Massachusetts, where 2 1/2% of the residents were uninsured. Census Bureau officials say a number of factors influence whether a person has health insurance or not....
FBI aware of false active shooter reports at schools in Kansas, Missouri
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it's aware of "swatting incidents" happening in both Kansas and Missouri.
Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas
HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Kansas man dies after rear-ending semitrailer
GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas died after rear-ending a semitrailer on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 1982 Peterbilt Semi and a 2005 Kenworth Semi were both headed westbound on U.S. Highway 160 at mile marker 54, or 14 miles east of Ulysses. The KHP says the Peterbilt […]
State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a $1.2 billion increase in the company’s capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop to discuss the matter sometime before December. […]
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas
The woman was originally reported missing on September 6.
