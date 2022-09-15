Read full article on original website
Man arrested after threatening to burn down camping trailer with two people inside in Ault
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who threatened to burn down a camping trailer in Ault on Friday night was arrested after a six-hour standoff with law enforcement. The Weld County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Marshall Wayne Johnson of Ault was arrested after police received a 911 that he was outside a camper trailer with gasoline.
Suspect in custody after investigation into a possible meth lab
Denver police say one person is in custody after investigators and HAZMAT units responded to an apartment in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Streets were blocked off around the 5300 block of East Asbury Ave, and people were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.Jackie Johnson and her daughter were separated for several hours due to the police activity. They have lived in the apartment building for five years and were not surprised by the police response. "I live in this building, and I know that there's a lot of in and out all times of the day. It's been pretty crazy. We had to call the fire department . And I'm glad somebody finally did something about this and we won't have to live around this any more because it's crazy when you can't feel safe in your own home," Johnson told CBS4. Residents may be out of their homes due to the toxicity of the chemicals used to make meth.
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.
Joseph Spector arrested, accused of fondling children
Police are concerned there could be more victims after Joseph Spector was arrested. The 44-year-old is accused of fondling children in Denver and Aurora.Officers responded to a report at Denver International Airport of a child being fondled. After speaking with the victim's mother and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Spector. He was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault- fondling of a child. In addition to the incident at DIA, the Aurora Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident. That incident reportedly occurred at Lava Island, 452 N. Sable Blvd. about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to police, a female child was fondled by Spector. Investigators believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.6040 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police
Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
Burglary suspect arrested in Fort Collins after barricade situation
Fort Collins Police say a burglary suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment on Friday morning is in custody.
Platteville Police car collides with train in Weld County
Platteville police were called out on a report of road rage involving a firearm. Officers located a vehicle on US 85 at County Road 38. The driver stopped her car just past the railroad track, and the officers pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Two Fort Lupton officers arrived on the scene, and together the four officers executed a high-risk traffic stop. They took a single, women from the car and placed her in the back of the Platteville patrol car. While the officers were clearing the suspect's vehicle, a train traveling northbound struck the patrol car. The suspect is a 20-year-old, Greeley resident. She was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. Several agencies are investigating the crash. The Ft. Lupton Police is handling the criminal investigation into the road rage report. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury accident of the train hitting the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the serious bodily injury of an individual while in police custody.
Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway
A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
3 dead after mid-air collision involving 2 planes in Boulder County
Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead.
Bullet hits family’s windshield on I-25
A man and his teenage daughter were traveling home on Interstate 25 when they ended up in the middle of gunfire.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Boulder crash involving RTD bus
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus Wednesday evening. Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Lee Hill Drive. The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was...
Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update
Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
Authorities search Boulder County home after resident threatens to shoot up school
Authorities on Thursday seized a gun and journals from a home in Superior after they received a tip that someone living in the home on Eldorado Circle threatened to shoot up a school and posted racially biased material on social media, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. As of...
Teen driver facing several charges in rollover crash
A 16-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after the SUV he was driving rolled over injuring four passengers, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.
Aurora man sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting roommate
(Tom Blackout / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An 18th Judicial District Court Judge sentenced a man to six years in the Department of Corrections for unprovoked assaulting his roommate after accusing him of stealing his data.
Polis talks with parents of Christian Glass, 911 caller killed by deputy
Gov. Jared Polis spoke with the parents of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy after he called 911 for help.
Possible drunk driver causes crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened on Friday morning.
Hunter has life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose in Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A hunter has life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose Tuesday in Colorado, officials say. According to a Facebook post from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an emergency alert from a GPS device that a hunter was carrying. The hunter had alerted LCSO that he was seriously injured by an animal.
