Boulder, CO

CBS Denver

Suspect in custody after investigation into a possible meth lab

Denver police say one person is in custody after investigators and HAZMAT units responded to an apartment in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Streets were blocked off around the 5300 block of East Asbury Ave, and people were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.Jackie Johnson and her daughter were separated for several hours due to the police activity. They have lived in the apartment building for five years and were not surprised by the police response. "I live in this building, and I know that there's a lot of in and out all times of the day. It's been pretty crazy. We had to call the fire department . And I'm glad somebody finally did something about this and we won't have to live around this any more because it's crazy when you can't feel safe in your own home," Johnson told CBS4. Residents may be out of their homes due to the toxicity of the chemicals used to make meth.
DENVER, CO
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

Joseph Spector arrested, accused of fondling children

Police are concerned there could be more victims after Joseph Spector was arrested. The 44-year-old is accused of fondling children in Denver and Aurora.Officers responded to a report at Denver International Airport of a child being fondled. After speaking with the victim's mother and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Spector. He was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault- fondling of a child. In addition to the incident at DIA, the Aurora Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident. That incident reportedly occurred at Lava Island, 452 N. Sable Blvd. about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to police, a female child was fondled by Spector. Investigators believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.6040 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police

Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Platteville Police car collides with train in Weld County

Platteville police were called out on a report of road rage involving a firearm. Officers located a vehicle on US 85 at County Road 38. The driver stopped her car just past the railroad track, and the officers pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Two Fort Lupton officers arrived on the scene, and together the four officers executed a high-risk traffic stop. They took a single, women from the car and placed her in the back of the Platteville patrol car. While the officers were clearing the suspect's vehicle, a train traveling northbound struck the patrol car. The suspect is a 20-year-old, Greeley resident. She was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. Several agencies are investigating the crash. The Ft. Lupton Police is handling the criminal investigation into the road rage report. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury accident of the train hitting the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the serious bodily injury of an individual while in police custody.  
PLATTEVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway

A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
BOULDER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Boulder crash involving RTD bus

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus Wednesday evening. Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Lee Hill Drive. The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was...
BOULDER, CO
northfortynews

Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update

Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
FORT COLLINS, CO

