southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man pleads guilty to aggravated and eluding charge
A 32-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th admitted to attempting to elude a Wamac Police Officer by disobeying two or more traffic control devices on March 12th of this year. Laughhunn was placed on two...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
WKYT 27
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. central time and September 20 at 8 a.m. central time. James...
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
KFVS12
Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man gets three years in prison for possession of meth
A 42-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Robert Williams of South Perrine Street had earlier been found guilty of the charge by a Marion County Jury. When getting out of prison, Williams will have to complete one year of parole. Assistant...
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
wpsdlocal6.com
More than a dozen arrested, 9 others charged in fentanyl investigation in Paducah
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
Coroner identifies infant killed in Mt. Vernon neglect case
A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a Mt. Vernon father.
x95radio.com
Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests
CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
wrul.com
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
