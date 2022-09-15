ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities

A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
BENTON, IL
cilfm.com

Candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney removed from November ballot; promises to appeal

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – The Democratic candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney has been removed from the November ballot. Marcy Cascio-Hale, who was appointed state’s attorney in July following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti, says she’ll appeal the decision. The Williamson County Republican Party challenged Cascio-Hale’s...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carbondale, IL
Business
City
Carbondale, IL
State
Illinois State
Alton, IL
Business
Alton, IL
Education
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Carbondale, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Business
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 9.19.22

In Benton, there will be adult yoga classes every Thursday through October 27. “Nama’Stay in Nature” is a gentle yoga class for beginners ages 18 and over. See thee Rend Lake visitor center on Facebook at facebook.com/rendlakeusace. Email Sandra.emberton@siu.edu to register. Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center at...
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
PADUCAH, KY
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Gilbert
KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022

Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2Now

Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia...
CAHOKIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Siu Trustees#Afscme#Board Chair
KFVS12

Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend. The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday. There were more than 250 vehicles...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man pleads guilty to aggravated and eluding charge

A 32-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th admitted to attempting to elude a Wamac Police Officer by disobeying two or more traffic control devices on March 12th of this year. Laughhunn was placed on two...
CENTRALIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
advantagenews.com

Jerseyville man jailed following gun incident

A Jerseyville man is jailed on a $20,000 bond after allegedly firing several shots at another man Thursday night. 60-year-old Walter E. Law was arrested on a four-wheeler after a brief search of a rural area near Costello Road on Illinois Route 16. Law is charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Charges Filed In Greenville Death

Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy