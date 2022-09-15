Read full article on original website
Crypto Capitalist Arthur Hayes Says Only One Ethereum Chart Matters for Next ETH Bull Market
The co-founder of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX says he’s keeping a close watch on one Ethereum (ETH) chart that he believes could signal a fresh bull cycle for the king altcoin. Arthur Hayes tells his 298,600 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s net issuance is the only chart “that matters” after...
GEM Digital Limited Commits $50 Million to Inery in Anticipation of the Coin Launch and Listing
Inery secured $50 million in an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) as it plans for the listing and launch of its token INR in Q3 of 2022. On September 17, 2022, in Singapore, Inery, a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM). Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to Web 3.0.
Ethereum Merge Will Drive Crypto Asset Prices Higher, According to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green – Here’s Why
The chief executive of financial advisory giant deVere Group says that Ethereum’s (ETH) recent transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism should drive up the prices of crypto assets. According to a new company blog post, deVere Group CEO Nigel Green says that ETH’s merge is a “landmark, historic moment”...
Greenpeace Blasts Bitcoin, Says Ethereum Merge Proves Crypto ‘Doesn’t Have To Come at the Cost’ of Environment
Greenpeace is slamming Bitcoin (BTC) for its energy use following the successful Ethereum (ETH) merge that slashed its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The environmental nonprofit organization plans to sink $1 million into its “Change the Code, Not the Climate” campaign for a flurry of new online ads to advocate for a change in Bitcoin’s code with the aim of reducing BTC’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model.
Treasury Department Recommends More Research on U.S. CBDC To Develop Future System of Payments
The U.S. Treasury Department is recommending more research on the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In a new report, the Treasury Department says the US has an objective to create a future payments system that promotes American values, minimizes risks and fosters inclusion. To achieve its goal, the...
Coinbase Adds Native Token of Ethereum-Based NFT Gaming Project to Its Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is including another token to its listing roadmap, adding Illuvium (ILV) to its roadmap. On Thursday, Coinbase added ILV, the utility and governance token of Illuvium, an open-world fantasy battle game built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Illuvium is part walkthrough adventure and part player...
Bitcoin Is the ‘Cleanest Industrial Use of Electricity,’ Says BTC Firebrand Michael Saylor
Controversial Bitcoin firebrand Michael Saylor claims Bitcoin (BTC) is the “most efficient, cleanest industrial use of electricity.”. The MicroStrategy executive chairman says in a new blog that his firm’s metrics indicate about 59.5% of energy for Bitcoin mining comes from sustainable sources. Saylor also notes that Bitcoin mining’s...
Top Crypto Trader Sees Ethereum (ETH) and Total Market Cap Testing Support, Issues Warning on Stocks
A popular crypto analyst and trader is warning his followers that Ethereum (ETH) could suffer a nearly 45% drop if current support breaks. Cryptocademy founder Justin Bennett tells his 108,500 Twitter followers that ETH is testing the “neckline” on a possible head and shoulders trend. “ETH is testing...
Ankr Partners With Polygon To Enhance the Web 3.0 Building Experience for Supernet Developers
Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web 3.0 infrastructure providers, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with the decentralized Ethereum scaling platform Polygon to enhance the building experience for Web 3.0 developers who want to create application-specific blockchains with Polygon Supernets. Powered by the modular blockchain stack...
SEC’s Crypto Stance Throwing Wrench in Industry’s Lending Markets: Report
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly complicating matters for lenders in the crypto industry with some of its guidelines. According to a report from Reuters, multiple large lenders from banks such as U.S. Bancorp, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co are having trouble getting into the digital asset space because of the SEC’s policy on crypto lending.
Charles Hoskinson Says There’s No Going Back on Cardano Upgrade, Details Project Outlook for Next Three to Six Months
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the next three to six months look really good for the smart contract platform. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that all systems are go for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork upgrade, which is slated to launch this week.
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
Volkswagen says the chip shortage will last past 2023 and the company us preparing for a ‘new normal’ in supply chain crisis
With no relief in sight for the chip shortage, the time has come to adapt to it, Volkswagen official says.
Bidens Indo-Pacific plan is ‘foreign policy for the middle class’ in action
Trade representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hosted an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Ministerial meeting in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 8-9. This was the first in-person ministerial meeting — there were virtual meetings with 13 Indo-Pacific partners earlier this year after President Biden officially launched the IPEF to develop a high-standard and inclusive economic framework to reenter the Asian trade architecture.
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen File Motion for Summary Judgment in XRP Lawsuit
Ripple Labs, along with its top executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, has filed for summary judgment in the nearly two-year-long dispute over XRP. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In law, when one...
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Predicts Imminent BTC Rally – Here’s His Target
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s crash this year says he expects BTC to rally in the coming days. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 521,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has broken out of its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframe and is now en route to his target at $23,000.
Russian seaborne oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as discounts become less attractive for Asian customers
In the first two weeks of September, exports totaled 3.03 million barrels per day, a drop of around 314,000 barrels per day from August levels.
Ethereum Pullback Is About to End, Says Crypto Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom – Here’s the Timeline
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says Ethereum (ETH) is likely in the final stages of its downtrend. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Smart Contracter tells his 210,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum is close to completing its final leg down before turning bullish. Smart Contracter predicts...
Crypto Strategist Issues Dire Warning to Traders, Details End-of-Year Bitcoin Prediction
A closely followed crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls is unveiling his worst-case scenario for BTC. Justin Bennett tells his 108,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is forming a large bearish pattern that could potentially push BTC close to its 2018 bear market lows. “Since...
Top Crypto Analyst Says He’s Accumulating New Move-To-Earn Altcoin That’s Up Over 850% in Five Days
A widely followed crypto strategist says he’s accumulating an under-the-radar altcoin that has exploded by more than 850% in less than a week. Pseudonymous analyst The Crypto Dog tells his 747,200 Twitter followers that he’s loading up on Sweat Economy (SWEAT), a new move-to-earn cryptocurrency. According to Sweat...
