ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

GEM Digital Limited Commits $50 Million to Inery in Anticipation of the Coin Launch and Listing

Inery secured $50 million in an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) as it plans for the listing and launch of its token INR in Q3 of 2022. On September 17, 2022, in Singapore, Inery, a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM). Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to Web 3.0.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Greenpeace Blasts Bitcoin, Says Ethereum Merge Proves Crypto ‘Doesn’t Have To Come at the Cost’ of Environment

Greenpeace is slamming Bitcoin (BTC) for its energy use following the successful Ethereum (ETH) merge that slashed its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The environmental nonprofit organization plans to sink $1 million into its “Change the Code, Not the Climate” campaign for a flurry of new online ads to advocate for a change in Bitcoin’s code with the aim of reducing BTC’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Celsius Network#The New York Times#Delta#Federal Reserve
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Native Token of Ethereum-Based NFT Gaming Project to Its Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is including another token to its listing roadmap, adding Illuvium (ILV) to its roadmap. On Thursday, Coinbase added ILV, the utility and governance token of Illuvium, an open-world fantasy battle game built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Illuvium is part walkthrough adventure and part player...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pepsi
dailyhodl.com

SEC’s Crypto Stance Throwing Wrench in Industry’s Lending Markets: Report

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly complicating matters for lenders in the crypto industry with some of its guidelines. According to a report from Reuters, multiple large lenders from banks such as U.S. Bancorp, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co are having trouble getting into the digital asset space because of the SEC’s policy on crypto lending.
MARKETS
The Hill

Bidens Indo-Pacific plan is ‘foreign policy for the middle class’ in action

Trade representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hosted an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Ministerial meeting in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 8-9. This was the first in-person ministerial meeting — there were virtual meetings with 13 Indo-Pacific partners earlier this year after President Biden officially launched the IPEF to develop a high-standard and inclusive economic framework to reenter the Asian trade architecture.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy