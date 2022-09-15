The DeMoulin Museum’s 3rd Annual Classic Film Festival is Sunday, September 25 at 1:00 p.m. This year’s theme is the War Years and features shorts by Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, and the Three Stooges plus the feature film Buck Privates starring Abbott & Costello. Admission is free and complimentary soda and popcorn will be available. The museum is located at 205 S. Prairie in Greenville.

