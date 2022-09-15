Read full article on original website
Dannaman & Ruble Crowned GHS Homecoming Royalty
Students at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school celebrated homecoming on Saturday night with a dance and the coronation. Gym lights were turned on for the introduction of the queen and king candidates, and the court. Click below to hear Homecoming Sponsor Erin Haake announce the winners:. Queen Mary...
Classic Film Fest
The DeMoulin Museum’s 3rd Annual Classic Film Festival is Sunday, September 25 at 1:00 p.m. This year’s theme is the War Years and features shorts by Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, and the Three Stooges plus the feature film Buck Privates starring Abbott & Costello. Admission is free and complimentary soda and popcorn will be available. The museum is located at 205 S. Prairie in Greenville.
Dr. James David Bimes
Dr. James David Bimes, age 80, a loving husband and father and longtime educator, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 16, 2022. Funeral services are being handled by the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation...
Cookout
There will be a cookout with Wes and Friends Friday, September 23, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Milk House in Greenville. Pork chops, pork burgers, brats, chicken breasts, and more will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Old Camp Ground Cemetery. For more information, call 267-5420.
Jerome B. Jansen
Jerome B. Jansen, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at Grenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Jansen was born in Albers, Illinois on May 17, 1936, a son of Herman C. and Regina (nee Kuhl) Jansen. He married Lorene “Dolly” Langhauser on May 24, 1955.
Keith A. Crain
Keith A. Crain, 80, of Marine, IL, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1941, to John and Eileen (nee Bumann) Crain in Swanick, IL. He married Joyce Shook on May 21, 1974, in Montrose, CO. Keith was a veteran of the...
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
