WISH-TV
State Police: Illinois woman gave false name and arrested for drug possessions
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Illinois woman was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop for multiple drug possessions, according to Indiana State Police. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers stopped Lynette Brandt, 55, for traveling 15 miles over the speed limit near U.S. 41 near County Road 300 North.
WAND TV
Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
walls102.com
Man shot in Streator; pair with prior firearm charges sought
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one person was shot Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton, who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave that left a male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The pair may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. In May of this year the same pair were allegedly involved in another shooting incident in Streator. They were taken into custody for that incident on May 25th in Peru at a restaurant and charged at that time with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Shelton and Wheaton were currently out on a $5000 bond each pending trial for those charges.
wglt.org
Man found shot to death outside hotel in Normal
Police in Normal said a 29-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the Candlewood Suites motel on Susan Drive overnight Sunday morning. The call came in about 3:40 a.m. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Officers said they view this as an isolated incident and...
newschannel20.com
Student arrested for stealing 23 exit signs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student was arrested for stealing exit signs and fire extinguishers from a dorm. Police say, William T. Turk, 18, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday at his residence at Scott Hall, Champaign, for criminal damage to state-supported property. University housing staff...
WAND TV
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police investigate fatal hotel shooting
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fatal shooting at the Candlewood Suites in Normal is under investigation. Police believe the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public. Officers arrived at the hotel around 3:40 a.m. where they found an injured man in the parking lot. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Police use farm equipment in search for fugitive
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement pulled out all of the stops to find a fugitive in Gilman, including using some unusual methods to look for him. The search for Joel Smith came to an end late Thursday evening when he was arrested. After fleeing from Gilman’s train station Wednesday afternoon following a sexual assault, […]
Police: Burglar caught red-handed
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Normal Police say suspect in hotel standoff had a BB gun
UPDATE (9:05 p.m.) - Normal Police say the rifle pointed out of a hotel window toward a busy parking lot Wednesday afternoon may have been a BB gun. In a news release, Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said officers were called about 2:20 p.m. to Comfort Suites on Greenbriar Drive after someone was seen pointing a rifle out a hotel window towards the Walmart parking lot on the northeast part of town.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for possession of meth
NEOGA, Ill. (WICS) — Lucas L. Schumacher, 30, of Neoga, Illinois, is facing drug possession charges. Police say on September 9, Schumacher knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Schumacher's bond was set at $10,000. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office,...
fox32chicago.com
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
Herald & Review
Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
Man on the run from police
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a man is on the run after an incident at the Gilman train station. Authorities said they are searching for Joel T. Smith as a person of interest. Smith was last seen running on foot northeast towards Route 24 from the train station. Smith was wearing a black button-up […]
WAND TV
Champaign Fire crews respond to gas vault fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters responded to a fire in a gas vault at 1606 Rion Drive Friday afternoon. According to the fire department once on the scene crews believed the sprinkler system had activated and was controlling the unknown fire. Crews entered the building and found a fire...
newschannel20.com
Police need help identifying suspects
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
