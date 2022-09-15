Passenger Loading Bridges Replacement & Maintenance – George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) & William P. Hobby (HOU) Airports – Houston Airport System

Work includes the Building Package of the new construction of a charter school with 1 floor above grade and associated site work, approximately 95,077 SF, including but not limited to site development, landscape and irrigation design and construction, including hardscape and softscape features and playfields; Building Concrete, Masonry, Steel Fabrication, Steel Erection, CFS Trusses, Cold Form Metal Framing, Carpentry, GFRP Columns, Millwork, Casework, Waterproofing/Sealants, Insulation, EIFS, Cement Stucco, Expansion Control, Doors/Frames/Hardware, Coiling Doors, Aluminum Storefront, Drywall, ACT, Flooring, Athletic Flooring, Synthetic Turf, Tiling, Wall Coverings, Painting, Visual Display Boards, Signage, Toilet Compartments/Accessories, Folding Panel Partition, Chemistry Lab Equipment, Food Service Equipment, Gym Equipment, Scoreboards, Bleachers, Metal Lockers, Window Blinds, Elevator, Fire Suppression, and Plumbing.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO