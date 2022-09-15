ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

wgel.com

Dannaman & Ruble Crowned GHS Homecoming Royalty

Students at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school celebrated homecoming on Saturday night with a dance and the coronation. Gym lights were turned on for the introduction of the queen and king candidates, and the court. Click below to hear Homecoming Sponsor Erin Haake announce the winners:. Queen Mary...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Jerome B. Jansen

Jerome B. Jansen, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at Grenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Jansen was born in Albers, Illinois on May 17, 1936, a son of Herman C. and Regina (nee Kuhl) Jansen. He married Lorene “Dolly” Langhauser on May 24, 1955.
CARLYLE, IL
wgel.com

Dr. James David Bimes

Dr. James David Bimes, age 80, a loving husband and father and longtime educator, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 16, 2022. Funeral services are being handled by the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Keith A. Crain

Keith A. Crain, 80, of Marine, IL, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1941, to John and Eileen (nee Bumann) Crain in Swanick, IL. He married Joyce Shook on May 21, 1974, in Montrose, CO. Keith was a veteran of the...
MARINE, IL
FOX 2

‘The Rizzuto Show’ raises over $100K for Jeff Burton’s family

ST. LOUIS – The guys from 105.7 The Point’s “The Rizzuto Show” touched every seat in the Enterprise Center Thursday in honor of their cohost Jeff Burton’s passing. Following Burton’s death on Monday, August 15, “The Rizzuto Show” hosts started a fundraiser for Burton’s family. They raised $106,755. They had aimed to reach $70,000. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
topshelfmusicmag.com

Twenty One Pilots make it snow in St. Louis

Live music is absolutely incredible, isn’t it? There is something genuinely remarkable about the way a packed house can produce an energy that transfers from person to person so fluidly. It is unlike almost anything else in this world. It finds ways to bring humans together in a way that — next to probably only food — we have yet to match as a society. Which is why it was so devastating when live shows and events went away for a while. It left us all feeling unrecognizably isolated and alone. It seemed like the days of gathering together to enjoy a common entertainment had vanished… been erased… died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M

ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
wgel.com

Classic Film Fest

The DeMoulin Museum’s 3rd Annual Classic Film Festival is Sunday, September 25 at 1:00 p.m. This year’s theme is the War Years and features shorts by Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, and the Three Stooges plus the feature film Buck Privates starring Abbott & Costello. Admission is free and complimentary soda and popcorn will be available. The museum is located at 205 S. Prairie in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, IL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Shinedown sends shockwaves through St. Louis

While out on the road supporting their seventh studio album, Planet Zero, American rock veterans Shinedown stopped off in Missouri to visit St. Louis on September 5th and utterly rocked the house down at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. It was a rock music lover’s dream as the band pressed on with a tremendous mix of old-school hits and new-school freshman tracks, covering almost everything from across the bands nearly 20 year existence. Joining the old hands on the Planet Zero World Tour was rap artist and southern musical virtuoso Jelly Roll, as well as 21-year-old college dropout John Harvie, both of which equally held their own on the big stage opening for the one and only Shinedown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Local 618 Clothing Designers, Brandy Smith And Kelly Schlechte, To Show Off Their Designs At The Art Of Fashion Show In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theater will celebrate “The Art of Fashion” on Saturday, September 24th. This will be the 9th annual Art of Fashion runway show and it will showcase the fashions of 12+ Metro-East retailers, entrepreneurs, and curators. Two Edwardsville moms, Brandy Smith, and Kelly Schlechte, are especially excited to participate.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

