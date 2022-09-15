COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday. A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO