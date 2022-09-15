ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Coweta County firefighters pull dog from abandoned well

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday. A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.
Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Newnan approves fire station alerting system to streamline response

The Newnan City Council unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County for a fire station alerting system. The council unanimously approved the system without much discussion at their meeting on Tuesday. The system, the WestNet First-In Fire Station Alerting System, will cost $80,999.36 when fitted to each of Newnan’s...
Five-car crash kills one person, hospitalizes another

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are picking up the pieces after a multiple-vehicle collision claims one life and threatens another. According to officers, at least five vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 Southbound at Tara Boulevard. One driver died from the injuries they sustained. A second...
Plants, plants, plants available at volunteer fall plant sale

Fall is almost here, and that means it’s time for the Coweta County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers Fall Plant Sale. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Coweta County Fairgrounds. The MGEVs are promising their best plant sale ever, with everything from vegetable plants to plants for your yard.
