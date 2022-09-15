Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County firefighters pull dog from abandoned well
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday. A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
Police: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash involving five cars on Interstate 75 southbound near the Tara Blvd. exit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Clayton County police said the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday. When they got to...
Mystery surrounds attack at popular walking trail that left new father on ventilator
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police say someone attacked a new father at a popular Roswell walking trail Tuesday night, leaving him with such bad injuries he’s currently on a ventilator. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the Roswell Area Park off Woodstock Road, where 40-year-old Matt Donald was found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parent of 7-year-old found floating in lake pleads guilty to her murder, DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that on Thursday, September 15, Milan Wash pled guilty to the 2016 murder of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash. Wash, the biological parent of the victim, called 911 to report her daughter missing on June 30, the day after the...
Update: Paws Atlanta shelter finds one of the dogs stolen Friday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A metro animal shelter that says it had three puppies stolen on Friday says it has located one of the dogs. Emilia, a pit bull mix, was found safe with “a few scratches and a hungry belly” on Friday night, the shelter said.
fox5atlanta.com
Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
RELATED PEOPLE
1 dead, 1 critically injured in 5-car crash in Clayton County
One person died and one was critically injured in a crash early Sunday morning on southbound I-75 in Clayton County, acc...
Body found in car off I-20 identified as woman who vanished after leaving pub
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have identified the body of a woman who disappeared after leaving a pub in Hapeville, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Yolanda Brown, 53, vanished after driving away from the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville early Saturday morning on Sept. 3.
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in Fairburn, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A motorcyclist died after they crashed into a car on highway 74 on Friday, Fairburn Police said. The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a 2016 Kia Sorento attempted to make a left turn and crashed into a 2006 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle. The driver of...
Shooting victim saved after police apply tourniquet to his wound
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they helped to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Police arrived just after 10 a.m. to a shooting call on the 800 block of Neal St. NW. Upon arrival, police said they applied a tourniquet to the wound before he was transported to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire starts inside Ingles grocery store in Fayetteville, officials investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fire officials are working to learn how a fire started inside an Ingles grocery store in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say they were called to the supermarket on Hwy. 92 before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews say the fire started inside the store, but did...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan approves fire station alerting system to streamline response
The Newnan City Council unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County for a fire station alerting system. The council unanimously approved the system without much discussion at their meeting on Tuesday. The system, the WestNet First-In Fire Station Alerting System, will cost $80,999.36 when fitted to each of Newnan’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Five-car crash kills one person, hospitalizes another
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are picking up the pieces after a multiple-vehicle collision claims one life and threatens another. According to officers, at least five vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 Southbound at Tara Boulevard. One driver died from the injuries they sustained. A second...
Police looking for suspect that shot inside of an occupied home in LaGrange
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police looking for answers and possible suspects after a LaGrange home was shot up. Early Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m., LaGrange Police were called out to 808 Callaway Avenue about gunshots fired into a home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 53-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Monica Boti, 53, of...
Georgia grandmother talks about finding bag of cash in her KFC drive-thru order
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother is revealing why she decided to give back a bag of cash she found in her fast food order. JoAnn Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich at the KFC on 3rd Street in Jackson on Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
Newnan Times-Herald
Plants, plants, plants available at volunteer fall plant sale
Fall is almost here, and that means it’s time for the Coweta County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers Fall Plant Sale. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Coweta County Fairgrounds. The MGEVs are promising their best plant sale ever, with everything from vegetable plants to plants for your yard.
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
Comments / 0