One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot
I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
New Prague Times
Proud grand marshal of the parade
Grand Marshal Julie Bisek, center, beams at the crowd during the Parade of Farm Pride in New Prague on Saturday, Sept. 17. Bisek was excited to be this year’s grand marshal for the annual parade held during Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. The day continued with food, beverages, a variety of vendors, bounce houses and the varsity softball and volleyball tournaments. Dozinky will conclude with the Variety Show at 7 p.m. at the New Prague High School auditorium. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
Sting Operation: Bees Swarm Into Minnesota Brewery
The talk of the August Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota was not the newest fall brews, the beloved Vikings football team, or even the Twins. It was the thousands of bees the came in for a visit. On Saturday, the outdoor biergarten (German for beer garden) was buzzing with...
willmarradio.com
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
kchkradio.net
Chris Derendal
Chris Derendal, age 44, of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. A Christian Funeral will be held for Chris on Saturday, September 24, at 11 am, at Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12700 Marystown Road, Shakopee with a visitation from 9:00-10:45 AM. Pastor Jon Stelljes will preside. A private family interment will be held.
Southern Minnesota News
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
kchkradio.net
Merrill J. Ekstrom
Merrill John Ekstrom, age 82, of Chaska, MN, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Ridgeview Two Twelve Medical Center, Chaska, MN with his loving family at his side. A visitation will be held on Monday September 19, 2022 from 4 -7 PM at the Chaska Moravian Church. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 11:00 AM with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the Chaska Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth Street, Chaska, with Pastor Charlie McDonald officiating. Pall bears will be his grandchildren. The burial will be at the Moravian Cemetery, Chaska. Following the burial there will be a Celebration of Life Luncheon for Merrill and Shirley with a time to share memories of both Merrill and Shirley after lunch.
Southern Minnesota News
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
kchkradio.net
Duwayne William Otto
Duwayne William Otto, age 68, of Cologne, MN passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, MN on September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow the service. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Belle Plaine, MN.
Faribault County Register
P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23
Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
KEYC
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
kchkradio.net
Larry Ryder
Died Saturday, September 17th at his home. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held. Friday, September 30th at 3 PM at Bruzek Funeral Home. with visitation beginning at 2:00. Military honors will be conducted immediately after the service. by the New Prague Area Veterans Honor Guard.
fox9.com
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Rural Blooming Prairie man loses home to fire
State fire officials are trying to determine what caused a rural Blooming Prairie home to go up in flames Friday morning. Fire crews from Booming Prairie and Hayfield responded to the blaze at 69261 120th Ave. located east of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 7 a.m. Friday. While the house belongs to Chad Hamersma, no one was home at the time of the fire.
'Rainbow' fentanyl discovered by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it seized "rainbow" fentanyl for the first time on Friday, after executing a search warrant in southern Minnesota. The MRVDTF said in a press release Monday that drug task force agents recovered the multi-colored pills last week at...
kchkradio.net
John C. Lenzen
John Charles Lenzen, age 79, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, MN, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The visitation will be on Friday, September 23, 2022, 4-8 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska, MN, and also one hour prior to the service at church. The inurnment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran School – playground fund.
kelo.com
Minnesota nurses strike ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
