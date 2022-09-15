Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured
Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
56-year-old man shot and killed in St. Louis City
St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting late Saturday night.
abc17news.com
Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, 30, were lying in bed when Khori Patterson crawled out of bed on Aug. 31 and left the room. Court documents say Little told investigators that a few minutes later she heard a gunshot and found Khori slumped over in a pool of blood. Little told police that she knew the gun was where Khori could reach it and neither she nor Straughter moved it.
WTAX
15 year old stabbed by mother
A 15-year-old Springfield boy is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his mother. According to our news partners at WAND-TV a 43-year old woman stabbed her son in the neck Friday evening. The boy is expected to survive. Officers have not released the name of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man pleads guilty to aggravated and eluding charge
A 32-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th admitted to attempting to elude a Wamac Police Officer by disobeying two or more traffic control devices on March 12th of this year. Laughhunn was placed on two...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested on weapons charge following fight
Salem Police have arrested a 23-year-old Salem man for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after responding to a fight in progress with a firearm being displayed. Robert Metcalf was taken into custody at the scene of the fight at the Country Club apartments on South Marion Street. Salem Police...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire
The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Police investigating false school shooting report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after they said they received a false a report of a shooting inside Springfield High School. Official said dispatch received a call around 1:15 p.m. saying a shooting had occurred inside the school. When called, the School Safety Officer said there had not been a shooting there. […]
Police ask for help identifying, locating suspects in Home Depot robbery
ST. LOUIS — Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have asked for the public's assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a robbery that occurred back in August. According to police, the robbery occurred at about 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Home Depot located at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
advantagenews.com
Jerseyville man jailed following gun incident
A Jerseyville man is jailed on a $20,000 bond after allegedly firing several shots at another man Thursday night. 60-year-old Walter E. Law was arrested on a four-wheeler after a brief search of a rural area near Costello Road on Illinois Route 16. Law is charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
newschannel20.com
Police need help identifying suspects
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
‘No Matter How Trivial and Joking’: Man Who Dressed as the Joker at St. Louis Bar Sentence for Making Threat
A man who dressed up as the Joker was sentenced to 60 days in jail and also probation under a one-year suspended sentence for making a threat at a bar. Jeremy Garnier, 51, is already free, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He told the outlet he already spent five-and-a-half months behind bars waiting for trial in this case.
'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its...
wgel.com
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
Comments / 0