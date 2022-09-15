Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family
Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
Chronicle
In Focus: All Breed Dog Show Held at Southwest Washington Fairgrounds
The Timberland Valley Dog Fanciers Association is holding its annual All Breed Dog Show at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds this weekend. It began Saturday and continues on Sunday. The Timberland Valley Dog Fanciers’ Association is an all-breed kennel club offering conformation dog shows and performance trials, classes on handling and...
Comments / 0